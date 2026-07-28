La-Z-Boy and Kristin Juszczyk Team Up to Create This Season’s Must-Have Fan Cave Centerpiece: The Jer-Z-Boy

MONROE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, is bringing a new level of comfort and style to homes everywhere just in time for football season with the launch of The Jer-Z-Boy, a custom recliner made in collaboration with fashion designer and sports culture icon Kristin Juszczyk.

Known for transforming beloved jerseys into highly coveted custom fashion pieces worn by athletes, celebrities and fans alike, Juszczyk is now bringing her signature style to the living room. Together with La-Z-Boy, she will design three one-of-a-kind custom recliners that create the ultimate statement piece for any football fan's home.

Beginning today, fans can enter for the chance to win a custom Jer-Z-Boy recliner by visiting a participating La-Z-Boy store or visiting TheJerZBoy.com. Winners will have the opportunity to select customized design options based on their favorite team and comfort preference, which will then be transformed into personalized La-Z-Boy recliners designed by Juszczyk. In-store visitors will earn an additional 5 bonus entries by scanning a QR code at your local store. Each winner will also receive $1,000 in La-Z-Boy store credit to add even more comfort and style to their home and fan cave.

“Football fans have deep emotional connections to their teams, and the memorabilia they collect often represents some of their most special experiences,” said Rob Sundy, President of Retail. “The Jer-Z-Boy recliner celebrates that passion in an entirely new and innovative way. By combining Juszczyk’s creative vision, with La-Z-Boy's nearly 100-year heritage rooted in comfort, quality, and craftsmanship, we're helping a few lucky fans create a fan cave that's every bit as personal as the memories they bring into it.”

The collaboration marks Juszczyk’s debut in furniture and home furnishings, bringing her signature style and expertise beyond apparel. “I've always loved creating pieces that foster self-expression and show off what you are passionate about,” Juszczyk said. “Sports fans put so much meaning into the personal apparel they collect and wear. Creating team-inspired custom recliners takes that fandom to an entirely new level and what better way to bring this to market than partnering with the iconic La-Z-Boy brand known for its beloved recliner. It’s fashion, sports, and home combining in a totally new chic, fun way.”

Throughout the Labor Day sales promotion period, La-Z-Boy is also recruiting football fans nationwide to rethink what's possible in their game-day spaces through the brand's free in-home Design Services program. Available at La-Z-Boy stores, the complimentary service pairs customers with professional interior designers who help bring their vision to life, whether they're creating the ultimate fan cave, refreshing a room, or redesigning an entire home. The service includes personalized recommendations on furniture, fabrics, layouts, and finishing touches that reflect each customer's individual taste and lifestyle. The Labor Day sales promotion begins Monday, August 3.

To learn more about The Jer-Z-Boy, including sweepstakes terms and conditions, visit TheJerZBoy.com. The sweepstakes entry deadline is 11:59pm Eastern, Monday, September 14.

About La-Z-Boy:

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading vertically integrated retailer and manufacturer of high-quality, custom furniture that transforms the home. Founded on American heritage, the iconic La-Z-Boy brand has been synonymous with comfort, quality, and craftsmanship for nearly 100 years. As an end-to-end enterprise, the company manages every aspect of its business—from retail, manufacturing, and design to distribution and after-service care.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings timeless and modern furniture to life through a retail network of nearly 380 La-Z-Boy stores, including approximately 230 company-owned locations, and its digital platform at La-Z-Boy.com. Within the Wholesale segment, the company manufactures comfortable, high quality, custom furniture, with approximately 90% of its products produced in North America. Its Joybird® brand is an omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of modern, custom upholstered furniture, operating 16 U.S. stores. With a global team of about 10,000 employees, La-Z-Boy Incorporated was named to TIME's 2026 list of America's Most Iconic Companies and Newsweek's 2025 list of America's Best Retailers, ranking No. 1 in the furniture category. The company continues to shape the way people live by delivering the transformational power of comfort.