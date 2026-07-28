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Moody’s Ratings Upgrades McGraw Hill

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE: MH; “McGraw Hill” and the “Company”), a leading global provider of education solutions for preK-12, higher education and professional learning, today announced that it has received upgraded ratings from Moody’s Ratings.

On July 27, 2026, Moody’s Ratings upgraded McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.’s ratings, including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, its senior secured notes and senior secured first lien bank credit facility ratings to Ba3 from B1 and its senior unsecured notes rating to B3 from Caa1. The outlook was changed to stable.

“These upgrades from Moody’s validate the progress we have made to strengthen our balance sheet and continue to position McGraw Hill for sustainable growth,” said Bob Sallmann, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We have reduced our debt, lowered our interest expense and enhanced our financial flexibility, all while continuing to invest in the future of education.”

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About McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill (NYSE: MH) is a leading global provider of education solutions for preK-12, higher education and professional learning, supporting the evolving needs of millions of educators and students around the world. We provide trusted, high-quality content and personalized learning experiences that use data, technology and learning science to help students progress towards their goals. Through our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and belonging, we are dedicated to improving outcomes and access to education for all. We have over 30 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and make our learning solutions available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:
Danielle Kloeblen
Danielle.kloeblen@mheducation.com

Zack Ajzenman
Zack.ajzenman@mheducation.com

Lizzie Kenter
Lizzie.kenter@mheducation.com

Media Contacts:
Cathy McManus
Cathy.mcmanus@mheducation.com

Tyler Reed
Tyler.reed@mheducation.com

Industry:

McGraw Hill

NYSE:MH
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Investor Contacts:
Danielle Kloeblen
Danielle.kloeblen@mheducation.com

Zack Ajzenman
Zack.ajzenman@mheducation.com

Lizzie Kenter
Lizzie.kenter@mheducation.com

Media Contacts:
Cathy McManus
Cathy.mcmanus@mheducation.com

Tyler Reed
Tyler.reed@mheducation.com

Social Media Profiles
McGraw Hill on Facebook
McGraw Hill on Instagram
McGraw Hill on LinkedIn
McGraw Hill on X
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