1Password Joins Snowflake to Tackle AI's Next Security Frontier: Trusted Agent Interoperability 

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Password, a leader in identity security, today announced a new integration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, designed to reduce identity risk from third-party AI agents. Through this integration with Snowflake, 1Password helps enterprises securely connect, govern, and audit agents across business systems and platforms.

As AI agents increasingly collaborate across enterprise ecosystems, they are making autonomous decisions, accessing sensitive data, and invoking external tools, creating security and governance challenges that traditional security frameworks may not solve. Today, organizations require a modern security model that establishes trusted access and enforces robust governance controls across every agent interaction.

1Password is launching a new secure third-party agent access integration within Snowflake’s security ecosystem, expected to be generally available in the second half of 2026, to establish a new benchmark for enterprise AI governance and security. Through this integration, organizations can mitigate critical third-party identity risks while seamlessly connecting, governing, and scaling agents to deliver production-ready AI solutions across the enterprise.

"As enterprises and their developers put AI agents to work, they need to control what those agents can access and trace every action,” said John Torrey, Chief Business Officer at 1Password. “Our integration with Snowflake lets joint customers delegate access securely, without exposing raw credentials, while maintaining a complete audit trail of every interaction.”

This initiative reflects a broader industry shift toward safeguarding the agentic enterprise through ecosystem-wide collaboration.

“Securing the agentic enterprise requires an entirely new model of trust, visibility, and control,” said Mayank Upadhyay, Chief Security and Trust Officer, Snowflake. “Through our integration with 1Password we are establishing a secure foundation for agent interoperability, equipping organizations with the precise access capabilities and trust required to run autonomous workflows safely.”

This integration marks a critical milestone in establishing the trusted foundation required to run next-generation AI agents safely in production environments.

For additional insights into modern AI security and governance strategies, visit the Snowflake blog.

About 1Password

1Password is redefining identity security for how people and AI agents work today. The 1Password Unified Access platform discovers and secures identities and credentials, establishes trusted access, and audits actions across humans, machines, and AI agents. 1Password Privileged Access enforces zero standing privilege across critical infrastructure with just-in-time access provisioning and automatic deprovisioning. 1Password SaaS Manager helps organizations discover and secure access to SaaS applications and optimize AI spend. 1Password's enterprise vault protects more than 1.5 billion credentials and secrets and is trusted by more than 1 million developers and over 200,000 businesses, including Canva, CIBC Capital Markets, Cursor, Dust, ElevenLabs, Figma, GitHub, HackerOne, Hugging Face, MongoDB, Notion, Perplexity, Salesforce, Stripe, Vercel, Wiz, Workday, and Zscaler. Learn more at 1Password.com.