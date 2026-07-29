T964 Named as Uptime Institute Business Partner to Power Iraq’s Digital Infrastructure

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uptime Institute and Tech964 Holding Limited (T964), Iraq’s leading digital infrastructure company, today announced a landmark strategic partnership to accelerate Iraq’s digital transformation. The partnership combines the world’s leading authority in digital infrastructure standards with the company building the critical infrastructure underpinning Iraq’s digital economy. The agreement was signed at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce U.S.-Iraq Business Summit on July 17, 2026, during the official U.S. visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, at a historic summit that produced more than 50 agreements valued at over USD $60 billion and marked a powerful new era of economic cooperation between the United States and Iraq.

Under the agreement, T964 has been appointed as Uptime Institute’s business partner in Iraq, working jointly to advance data centre standards, professional capacity building, and resilient digital infrastructure across the nation.

As Iraq’s leading digital infrastructure company, T964 is the principal private-sector enabler of nationwide digital transformation initiatives, operating at the core of the country’s digital infrastructure ecosystem. Through its investments in carrier-neutral data centres, telecommunications infrastructure, cloud enablement, cybersecurity, fintech infrastructure, and AI-ready digital platforms, T964 is building the critical infrastructure that powers Iraq’s government, enterprises, financial sector, and digital economy.

The partnership combines Uptime Institute’s globally recognised authority in digital infrastructure standards with T964’s national leadership, bringing world-class certification, operational excellence, and international best practices to Iraq.

“This partnership represents a defining milestone in T964’s mission to build Iraq’s digital future,” said Ali El Akabi, Chief Executive Officer of T964. “As the company leading the development of Iraq’s digital infrastructure ecosystem, our responsibility extends beyond building data centres—it is about creating the trusted digital foundation upon which governments, enterprises, financial institutions, cloud providers, and future AI infrastructure will operate. By combining Uptime Institute’s globally recognised standards with T964’s national platform, we are creating infrastructure that meets the highest international benchmarks while positioning Iraq as a credible digital hub connecting the Middle East with global technology markets.”

“In T964, we have found a partner whose ambition and execution match the scale of Iraq’s opportunity,” said Mustapha Louni, Chief Business Officer, Uptime Institute. “As the company leading Iraq’s digital infrastructure transformation, T964 is uniquely positioned to bring global standards to a market entering a defining phase of digital growth. Together, we are building the trusted infrastructure that will support Iraq’s digital economy for decades to come.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce served as the premier venue for the signing, underscoring its vital role in fostering international economic collaboration and connecting global technology leaders with emerging markets. Driven by the strategic alignment between the U.S. and Iraqi governments, the partnership aims to deploy resilient, sustainable, and globally recognized digital infrastructure. Through targeted knowledge transfer and local talent development, Uptime Institute and T964 are establishing the foundational pillars necessary to attract international investment and secure Iraq’s digital future.

About Uptime Institute

Uptime Institute is the Global Digital Infrastructure Authority. For over 30 years, the company has established industry-leading benchmarks for data center performance, resilience, sustainability, and efficiency. These benchmarks assure customers that their digital infrastructure will perform consistently with their business needs under any operating conditions. With more than 4,300 awards issued globally and over 1,100 active projects in 120+ countries, Uptime has helped tens of thousands of companies optimize critical IT assets while managing costs, resources, and efficiency. The organization’s Tier Standard is the IT industry’s most trusted and adopted global standard for data center design, construction, and operations. Core offerings include Tier Certifications, Management & Operations reviews, AI Infrastructure Advisory, Data Center Risk Assessments, Energy & Sustainability Assessments, Cybersecurity Assessments & Ratings, and IT Advisory Services. Uptime Education programs have been completed by more than 100,000 data center professionals, establishing Uptime as the Learning & Development partner of choice worldwide. Uptime Institute is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in London, Sao Paulo, Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore, and Madrid, and full-time Uptime professionals based in over thirty-four countries around the world.

About T964

T964 is a leading technology, connectivity, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure investment group headquartered in the Middle East, investing in and developing the critical platforms that power modern economies: telecommunications networks, data centers, cloud ecosystems, AI platforms and solutions, cybersecurity services, fintech infrastructure, and digital transformation initiatives.

Built on a strong operational foundation in Iraq, T964 bridges global technology leaders and high-growth regional markets through disciplined governance, long-term investment, and strategic partnerships, with a mission to unlock economic opportunity, accelerate AI-driven solutions, and build trusted infrastructure for governments, enterprises, and communities across the region. www.tech964.com