Value Truck to Deploy Aurora’s Second-Generation Driverless Trucks

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR), the leader in self-driving freight, today announced a new customer agreement to begin driverless hauls with the Aurora Driver. The deal coincides with the arrival of Aurora’s second-generation driverless trucks – a milestone that positions the company to meet the accelerating demand for the Aurora Driver. Value Truck plans to use the Aurora Driver to move freight more efficiently, especially in U.S. border cities like Laredo, Texas where nearshoring is driving unprecedented freight volume.

"Freight volume on routes like Dallas-Laredo is growing faster than available capacity, and that gap is exactly what the Aurora Driver is built to close," said Zac Andreoni, Vice President of Business Development at Aurora. "Value Truck is exactly the kind of customer we built our second-generation trucks for — a carrier that is growing and needs flexible, round-the-clock coverage on high-growth corridors."

Value Truck Signs On

Value Truck, a full-service and cross-border carrier, specializes in transporting heavy, oversized industrial equipment, retail goods, and perishables. The company will initially deploy the Aurora Driver on two routes: Dallas-Laredo and Fort Worth-Phoenix – freeing up its own drivers to focus on local freight while adding the potential for 24/7 capacity on key long-haul and high-volume routes.

"We’re proud to work alongside Aurora to move autonomous trucking from possibility to everyday freight operations,” said Joe Skoog, Chief Executive Officer of Value Truck. “The Aurora Driver will add flexible capacity on key long-haul corridors while allowing our drivers to focus where their experience matters most. Phoenix to Fort-Worth and Laredo to Dallas are the starting point, not the finish line. Together, we intend to build one of the most advanced transportation networks across North America.”

Autonomous Trucks to Ease Congestion at U.S. Border Hubs

Laredo, Texas, is the busiest land port in the Western Hemisphere and handles approximately 40% of all freight moving between the U.S. and Mexico. As manufacturing facilities move closer to the U.S., “nearshoring” is driving a surge in freight that travels through Laredo, leading to longer pick-up times for traditional drivers at congested U.S. border hubs. The Aurora Driver gives carriers a way to move that freight around the clock on American highways, without the hours-of-service limits that constrain traditional drivers.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, those statements regarding the prospects of the development, manufacturing, scaling (including, but not limited to, the route expansion strategy, the transition to our DaaS model, fleet size, fleet ownership, and our product’s availability and capabilities) and commercialization, and realization of the anticipated benefits of the Aurora Driver and Aurora’s autonomous driving technology (including expected improvements in efficiency, margins, capacity, and border freight operations), and Aurora’s relationships and anticipated benefits with customers, including risks that anticipated customer orders may not materialize, may be delayed, and/or customer contracts may be subject to cancellation, termination, or reduction in scope. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” section of Aurora Innovation, Inc.’s (“Aurora”) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 11, 2026, and other documents filed by Aurora from time to time with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in Aurora’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Aurora undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About Aurora

Aurora (NASDAQ: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora’s driver as a service product for trucking. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including AUMOVIO, FedEx, Hirschbach, McLane, NVIDIA, PACCAR, Ryder, Schneider, Toyota, Uber, Uber Freight, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Autonomous Solutions, and Werner. To learn more, visit aurora.tech.

About Value Truck

Value Truck is a North American logistics platform giving enterprise shippers a single source of dynamic capacity, uniting a company-owned asset fleet and cross-border terminal network with a rapidly scaling asset-light operation. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating terminals across the U.S. and Mexico, the company moves freight for shippers in manufacturing, building products, chemicals, and defense, and is partnering with Aurora to operate on the frontier of autonomous freight. Value Truck pairs its own proprietary AI and automation software with best-in-class technology to operate an integrated freight network engineered for what's next, delivering enterprise-grade reliability at scale. Value Truck isn't preparing for the autonomous era of freight; it's building it alongside the best partners in the world. To learn more, visit valuetruck.com.