Lincoln Property Company Surpasses $2 Billion in 2026 Capital Formation, Anchored by Strategic Family Office Partnerships

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Property Company ("Lincoln"), a global full-service real estate firm, today announced the formation of a $400 million real estate investment program led by commitments from affiliates of HF Capital and SGF Capital.

The discretionary investing relationship brings together Lincoln and two of the nation's most respected family office investors in a long-term alignment focused on pursuing compelling real estate investment opportunities across Lincoln's national platform.

"Partnership has always been at the center of how we do business, and we are honored to be aligned with two of the premier family office investors in the country," said David Binswanger, Co-CEO of Lincoln. "This is far more than a capital commitment. It marks the continuation of relationships that have been years in the making and the beginning of a long-term partnership built on shared values, trust, and a common investment philosophy."

"We believe great outcomes start with strong alignment, and we're proud to be building alongside investors who share our vision," said Clay Duvall, Co-CEO of Lincoln. "This commitment reflects the confidence these investors place in our platform and our people, and we view it as a foundation for creating value together for many years to come."

The commitments further underscore Lincoln's continued evolution as an investment manager and capital partner. While the firm has long been recognized for its operating expertise and joint venture execution capabilities, Lincoln has increasingly attracted discretionary and strategic capital from sophisticated investors seeking direct alignment with an experienced real estate platform.

"Lincoln has built an exceptional platform and a reputation for disciplined, relationship-driven investing," said Joe O'Brien, Chairman and CEO of SGF Capital. "What stood out to us was the firm's long-term approach, deep alignment with its partners, and proven ability to navigate market cycles. We view this as the beginning of a lasting strategic relationship and are excited about what we can build together."

"Lincoln's track record speaks for itself, and the strength of its platform, leadership team, and investment capabilities made this a compelling opportunity," said Wellford Tabor, Head of Direct Investments for HF Capital. "We’ve known the Lincoln principals for a long time, and the firm has been a tremendous development partner to the Haslam family on the new Cleveland Browns stadium and associated mixed-use development." Managing Director John Apperson added, "We were looking for a real estate partner with aligned values, a long-term perspective, and the proven ability to generate exceptional investment results. Lincoln embodies all of those qualities."

The announcement reflects Lincoln's continued momentum across capital formation, investment management, and its comprehensive real estate solutions business. Including this partnership, the firm has raised more than $2 billion in equity across its investment platform this year and continues to expand relationships with long-term strategic capital partners. JLL Securities advised Lincoln in arranging the partnership.

These commitments represent a foundational building block in Lincoln's broader growth strategy as the firm continues to scale its investment management business, expand discretionary capital, and capitalize on opportunities across market cycles. Together, these initiatives are helping build a more resilient, diversified Lincoln platform positioned for long-term growth and value creation for decades to come.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company ("Lincoln") is one of the largest private real estate firms in the United States. Offering a fully integrated platform of real estate services and innovative solutions to owners, investors, lenders, and occupiers, Lincoln supports the entire real estate lifecycle across asset types including office, multifamily, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, healthcare, government, universities, sports and entertainment, and mixed-use properties throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Lincoln's combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes more than 720 million square feet of commercial space. For more information, visit: www.lpc.com.

About HF Capital

HF Capital, LLC invests capital on behalf of the Haslam family, based in Knoxville, Tennessee. This includes direct investments in operating companies, as well as investment commitments to exceptional managers of liquid and illiquid investments across a spectrum of asset classes and geographies. James A. Haslam II, the family’s patriarch, founded Pilot Travel Centers in 1958.

About SGF Capital

SGF Capital is a single-family office established to oversee the investments, stewardship, and long-term legacy of the family of Autry C. Stephens, founder of Endeavor Energy Resources. Through a disciplined, patient investment approach, the firm partners with exceptional businesses and investment managers to create enduring value across generations. SGF Capital also advances the family's philanthropic mission through The Stephens Greth Foundation, striving to empower individuals, strengthen families, and promote a brighter, healthier, and more compassionate future for all.