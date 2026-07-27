KBRA Releases Research – AI Compute Infrastructure: Cross-Sector Credit Considerations for GPU-, TPU-, and Accelerator-Intensive Assets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research examining the credit considerations associated with artificial intelligence (AI) compute infrastructure, including graphic processing units (GPU), tensor processing units (TPU), and other accelerator-intensive assets. This report considers these financings from project finance, structured finance, and corporate credit perspectives.

Key considerations include cash flow durability, contract structure, power costs, hardware competitiveness and refresh requirements, re-leasing and residual value, operator replaceability, counterparty concentration, liquidity, debt service coverage, and refinancing risk.

KBRA explains how similar assets may create different credit profiles depending on whether repayment relies primarily on ring-fenced project cash flow, lease performance and residual value, or the payment obligation of a lessee or support provider. Across structures, the central question is whether the hardware and broader operating platform can continue producing competitive, cash-generating compute.

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KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

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