Nicokick Partners with zone® Premium Nicotine Pouches for PBR Teams Wildcatter Days in Oklahoma City

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nicokick.com, the leading online retailer for nicotine pouches in the United States, announces its partnership with zone® premium nicotine pouches for PBR Teams Wildcatter Days, a PBR Teams event taking place at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City from July 31 through August 2, 2026.

As part of the zone partnership, Nicokick.com is the exclusive retail destination for adult consumers to purchase all three of zone’s spicy nicotine pouches: Jalapeño Lime, Spicy Strawberry, and Spicy Mango as well as the new zone Spicy Mix-Pack.

According to Nicokick’s sales data, zone sales grew 158 percent in 2025, making it one of the largest brands on the platform. The Spicy lineup represents zone’s entry into a new flavor category, and Nicokick is the first and only retailer to offer all three products, each available in 6 mg and 9 mg nicotine strengths.

“zone has been one of our top-performing brands, and this partnership gives adult nicotine consumers who shop with us something they can’t find anywhere else,” said Peter Grafstrom, Senior Vice President of Commercial Partnerships and Growth at Haypp Group, (parent company of Nicokick.com). "Partnering with zone at Wildcatter Days enables us to show-up where existing nicotine consumers are already engaged and gives them a reason to discover what's new on Nicokick."

Spicy Strawberry will remain online exclusively through Nicokick until October 2026, while Spicy Mango, also available at select stores, will be available online exclusively through Nicokick for at least six months. Nicokick will also be the exclusive retailer of the new zone Spicy Mix-Pack, which includes all three Spicy flavors and will be offered at 50 percent off from Aug 1 – 11.

The team's annual homestand event, Wildcatter Days, presented by zone, returns to Paycom Center in Oklahoma City July 31 through August 2, bringing the world's top bull riders and all 10 PBR Teams together for three days of elite competition. Tickets for Wildcatter Days are available at thewildcatters.com and PBR.com.

“Innovation is what drives the zone brand, and every new product starts with understanding what our legal adult consumers are looking for next,” said Jose Cabrera, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ITG Brands. “Our Spicy lineup reflects that commitment, and partnering with Nicokick gives us an exciting platform to introduce these bold new products to consumers during one of the summer’s premier events.”

About Nicokick

Nicokick.com is the leading U.S. online retailer for nicotine pouches, offering more than 300 smoke-free, tobacco leaf-free products from well-known and emerging brands. As a responsible retailer, Nicokick upholds a strict age and identity verification process that ensures all orders are bought and shipped to verified adults, 21 and over. Nicokick is committed to serving adult nicotine consumers across the United States and supports members of the military, law enforcement officers, first responders, and healthcare workers with a discount program available through Govx.com. For more information, visit https://nicokick.com/us.

About zone®

zone®, the latest innovation from ITG Brands, is the next generation of nicotine pouches that delivers a superior tobacco leaf-free experience and outperforms competitive products where it matters most. Available in 6mg and 9mg strengths and 10 variants, zone pouches are made with high-quality ingredients and materials to provide immediate nicotine intensity, longer-lasting flavor, and extra soft comfort. zone’s pouches are carefully crafted and designed to meet the needs of adult nicotine consumers, providing the best experience from the first pouch to the last. For more information, visit zonepouches.com.

About Oklahoma Wildcatters

The Oklahoma Wildcatters, presented by Auris, are a PBR Teams franchise based in Oklahoma City, bringing the energy, grit and high-stakes intensity of professional bull riding to the heart of Oklahoma through Wildcatter Days at Paycom Center and Wildcatters vs. The World at OG&E Coliseum during the Oklahoma State Fair. The team is operated by an ownership group led by professional golfer and Oklahoma native Talor Gooch and sports executive Preston Lyon, with a shared vision to grow premier sports and entertainment properties rooted in competition, community and authentic fan connection.

About PBR Teams

PBR Teams is an elite league featuring the world's top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five games leading to a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During the 2026 season, each of the league's 10 teams – Arizona Ridge Riders, Austin Gamblers, Carolina Cowboys, Florida Freedom, Kansas City Outlaws, Missouri Thunder, Nashville Stampede, New York Mavericks, Oklahoma Wildcatters and Texas Rattlers – will host a three-day homestand event while competing for the league championship.

PBR Teams, launched in 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. During events, teams compete head-to-head with the team posting the highest aggregate score declared the winner. PBR is part of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com.