FCPT Announces Acquisition of a D&W Fresh Market Property for $6.9 Million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a D&W Fresh Market property for $6.9 million. D&W Fresh Market is a regional grocery banner with 10 locations in Western Michigan operated by C&S Wholesale Grocers, a leading U.S. grocery wholesaler. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan and is corporate-operated under a long-term net lease. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Category: Acquisition