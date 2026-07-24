-

Thales to Strengthen Romania’s Airspace Protection With Twelve Ground Master 200 MM/A Radars

  • The Romanian General Directorate for Armaments and the French Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA – the French defence procurement agency) have signed an agreement to supply twelve Thales GM200 Multi-Mission All-in-one (GM200 MM/A) radars to protect the Romanian airspace.
  • This government-to-government agreement underlines the high level of partnership between France and Romania, within the framework of the European Union’s SAFE funding programme, in order to bolster Europe’s defence capabilities.
  • The GM200 MM/A is part of Thales’ proven Ground Master radar family, which has already been deployed in over 40 countries, including now in Romania.
original The Romanian General Directorate for Armaments and the French Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA – the French defence procurement agency) have signed an agreement to supply twelve Thales GM200 Multi-Mission All-in-one (GM200MM/A) radars to protect the Romanian airspace.

The Romanian General Directorate for Armaments and the French Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA – the French defence procurement agency) have signed an agreement to supply twelve Thales GM200 Multi-Mission All-in-one (GM200MM/A) radars to protect the Romanian airspace.

MEUDON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a context of growing collaboration between European nations to bolster collective security, the Romanian General Directorate for Armaments has just signed a landmark agreement with France’s Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA) to acquire twelve Thales Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission All-in-one (GM200 MM/A) radars. This government-to-government agreement, funded under the European Union’s SAFE programme, underlines the high level of partnership between France and Romania. The first delivery is expected in 2027.

The GM200 MM/A is part of Thales’ proven Ground Master radar family, which has already been deployed in over 40 countries, including now in Romania.

Share

The GM200 MM/A is a combat-proven medium-range 4D AESA radar, already deployed in active conflict zones, designed to detect and track any target, from low-flying drones to high-altitude aircraft and missiles, up to 350 kilometres away. It provides unmatched precision, using advanced software-defined technology in response to evolving threats. Its ability to perform air and surface surveillance, weapon coordination and RAM (Rocket/Artillery/Mortar) sense and warn missions simultaneously makes it a cornerstone of modern air surveillance, and one that Romania will now integrate into its national defence framework.

What sets it apart is its all-in-one design: a single 20ft shelter housing the radar, mast and power generator, making it fully vehicle-mobile and deployable in less than 15 minutes and ensuring swift response to emerging threats.

This agreement is also a testament to the ties between Romania and France, two nations committed to strengthening NATO’s eastern flank. For over two decades, Thales has been a trusted partner in Romania, supporting the country’s defence modernisation and employing more than 850 people there. Romania is also home to one of the Group’s global engineering competence centres. For Thales, this agreement is another milestone in a long-standing relationship with Romania, combining local expertise with global innovation. By strengthening and growing the country’s engineering talent and industrial partnerships, Thales will fully contribute to building a future in which European nations will trust their collective security capabilities.

“On behalf of Thales, I would like to sincerely thank the Romanian and French Ministries of Defence for their trust. Our Group fully supports Romania’s ambition to develop long-term industrial capacity and expertise in the radar domain. In the spirit of the SAFE initiative, we will create a Radar Competence Centre to accompany this agreement. We stand ready to expand partnerships with Romanian industry, to strengthen localisation, sustain operational readiness, and contribute to future NATO and European initiatives involving Romania."
Pascale Sourisse, Senior Executive Vice-President, International Development, Thales.

“These orders are carried out as part of acquisitions managed by France through the FASt (French Acquisition for Strategic partners) mechanism, set up by the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) for acquisitions on behalf of and for the account of France's partner countries. Franco-Romanian cooperation, already very dynamic in its operational dimension, is also strengthened at the capability level by Bucharest's choice to equip its armed forces with French industrial solutions.”
Patrick Pailloux, Director General for Armaments.

About Thales
Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies. Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

Recent images of Thales and its Defense, Aerospace and Cyber & Digital activities can be found on the Thales Media Library. For any specific requests, please contact the Media Relations team.

PLEASE VISIT
Thales Group
Thales

Contacts

PRESS CONTACT

Thales Group Media Relations
pressroom@thalesgroup.com

Industry:

Thales

BOURSE:HO
Release Summary
Thales to strengthen Romania’s airspace protection with twelve Ground Master 200 MM/A radars.
Release Versions
EnglishFrench
Hashtags
#airspace
#combatproven
#defense
#technology

Contacts

PRESS CONTACT

Thales Group Media Relations
pressroom@thalesgroup.com

Social Media Profiles
Thales on LinkedIn
More News From Thales

Thales Secures Significant U.S. Army LOCODA Radio Order Following Rapid Development Push

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delivering capability at mission speed, Thales subsidiary, Thales Defense & Security, Inc. (TDSI), has secured an order for up to 5,000 Low Cost Data Architecture (LOCODA) Radio Adaptable Transport (RAT) platforms. The Thales RAT solution, which was conceived, developed and field-ready less than four months, modernizes voice and data communications and integrates effortlessly into radio mounts across all current and future U.S. Army vehicle pla...

Thales at Eurosatory 2026: Ready today. Ready tomorrow

VILLEPINTE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Eurosatory 2026 opens its doors, Thales is pleased to share with you a complete overview of the announcements that will be made during the first day of this international defense and security show. This document centralises all our news, innovations and partnerships, released on June, 15th, 2026 with direct links to the associated press releases: Thales unveils new AI-powered training data analytics platform to enhance military training. Thales launches n...

Estonia Raises the Bar for Secure Digital Identity in Europe With New eID Cards Developed With Thales

MEUDON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With increasing cyber risks and the rapid evolution of digital public services, Estonia is reinforcing the security, durability and adaptability of the documents that underpin its digital society: identity cards, residence permit cards, e-resident digital identity cards, diplomatic identity cards, certificates of AIP (Applicant for International Protection). Backed by Thales’ decades of expertise in secure identity technologies, the new programme introduces stro...
Back to Newsroom