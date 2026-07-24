VA Awards Salesforce $1.6B Contract to Transform Veteran Care and Services

SAN FRANCISCO & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce, the world’s #1 Agentic CRM, today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has awarded the company, through its distribution network, a $1.6 billion, three-year, Agentic Enterprise License Agreement (AELA).* Through the agreement, VA will leverage Missionforce to modernize care and service delivery and help provide more timely, consistent, and connected experiences for America’s Veterans.

"Salesforce gives VA a trusted foundation to connect its people, data, and workflows across the department." – Kendall Collins, CEO, Missionforce & Government Cloud, Salesforce Share

Building on a relationship spanning more than a decade, the agreement is designed to turn enterprise scale into front-line impact. Salesforce will provide a unified foundation across the department, equipping VA employees with trusted agentic AI, integrated data, and advanced collaboration tools that can reduce administrative friction and give staff more time to serve Veterans.

“Every minute a VA employee spends navigating disconnected systems is a minute not spent serving a Veteran. Salesforce gives VA a trusted foundation to connect its people, data, and workflows across the department. The goal is simple: reduce administrative burden, help employees get to the right information faster, and give them more time to deliver the care and benefits Veterans have earned.” – Kendall Collins, CEO, Missionforce & Government Cloud, Salesforce

VA provides healthcare, benefits, and other essential services to more than 17 million Veterans, as well as their families and caregivers. Across 170 VA medical centers and more than 1,100 Veterans Health Administration (VHA) outpatient clinics, VA provided more than 82 million direct-care appointments in 2025. As demand for services continues to grow, VA sought a more connected approach to scale support while reducing administrative burden so staff could spend more time serving Veterans.

As part of its Veterans First mandate, VA is advancing modernization, security, and AI to improve access, outcomes, and accountability across Veteran-facing programs. Missionforce will help VA teams deliver faster, more personalized benefits and care for Veterans by connecting workflows and systems across the department and deploying FedRAMP High-authorized and HIPAA-ready AI agents.

“VA serves millions of Veterans who've given everything for this country — and the people who work there show up every day committed to getting it right for them. Missionforce gives them the tools to match that commitment at scale, seamlessly connected data, AI that works alongside every employee, and a foundation of trust built to handle the most demanding missions in government. This is what it looks like when technology truly serves the mission.” – Dave Rey, President, Global Public Sector, Salesforce

A unified foundation for VA’s mission

Through the new AELA, VA is building on its existing Salesforce deployments to expand and enhance capabilities across three critical areas:

AI-powered support and 24/7 care coordination: Agentforce Public Sector and Agentforce Health enable VA to provide 24/7 virtual contact center support for patient triage, intake, and care coordination. Trusted AI agents deployed directly into existing VA workflows will surface real-time knowledge during live calls, instantly route and triage cases, and automate benefits verification, freeing overstretched staff to focus on direct Veteran support that matters most.

Agentforce Public Sector and Agentforce Health enable VA to provide 24/7 virtual contact center support for patient triage, intake, and care coordination. Trusted AI agents deployed directly into existing VA workflows will surface real-time knowledge during live calls, instantly route and triage cases, and automate benefits verification, freeing overstretched staff to focus on direct Veteran support that matters most. Connected teams for faster Veteran care: Already deployed across over 150 VA medical and outpatient centers, Slack serves as the connective layer across every team, facility, system, data platform, and workflow to provide staff with a single place to access information, collaborate, and act. Building on VA’s Unified Patient Scheduling initiative, which is designed to streamline community care scheduling across more than 40,000 provider services nationwide, Salesforce will partner with VA to bolster scheduling efforts through capabilities that support Veteran communications, provider engagement, workflow coordination, and access intelligence. Together, these efforts will support VA’s goal of reducing the time required to schedule an appointment from an average of 28 days to minutes once fully deployed.

Already deployed across over 150 VA medical and outpatient centers, Slack serves as the connective layer across every team, facility, system, data platform, and workflow to provide staff with a single place to access information, collaborate, and act. Building on VA’s Unified Patient Scheduling initiative, which is designed to streamline community care scheduling across more than 40,000 provider services nationwide, Salesforce will partner with VA to bolster scheduling efforts through capabilities that support Veteran communications, provider engagement, workflow coordination, and access intelligence. Together, these efforts will support VA’s goal of reducing the time required to schedule an appointment from an average of 28 days to minutes once fully deployed. Unified data and actionable insights for enhanced care: With MuleSoft and Data 360, Missionforce securely integrates VA’s legacy platforms into a single, trusted data layer. This eliminates the friction of disconnected systems and gives VA staff and AI agents a complete, real-time view of each Veteran for faster, personalized care and benefits delivery. Tableau turns this unified data into mission-critical insights — including daily snap reports, claims processing dashboards, and employee performance reporting — giving leadership the real-time visibility to make smarter, faster decisions.

Building on a proven foundation

These innovations build on VA’s already-deployed Salesforce foundation that supports key programs and capabilities, including:

Veteran Crisis Line: Modernized last year on Salesforce Government Cloud, the Veterans Crisis Line gives Suicide Prevention Coordinators tools to coordinate and dispatch immediate assistance. During go-live, the platform supported responses to more than 10 critical incidents, including two cases in which emergency assistance was dispatched to Veterans.

Modernized last year on Salesforce Government Cloud, the Veterans Crisis Line gives Suicide Prevention Coordinators tools to coordinate and dispatch immediate assistance. During go-live, the platform supported responses to more than 10 critical incidents, including two cases in which emergency assistance was dispatched to Veterans. VHA agentic operating system: Already deployed across more than 150 VA medical and outpatient centers, Slack is helping save thousands of staff hours that can be redirected toward frontline Veteran care.

Already deployed across more than 150 VA medical and outpatient centers, Slack is helping save thousands of staff hours that can be redirected toward frontline Veteran care. VA Health Connect: VA’s 24/7 clinical contact center, powered by Salesforce, supports patient triage, intake, telehealth services, urgent care, and real-time provider consultations. The program has handled more than 40.6 million Veteran calls since deployment.

VA’s 24/7 clinical contact center, powered by Salesforce, supports patient triage, intake, telehealth services, urgent care, and real-time provider consultations. The program has handled more than 40.6 million Veteran calls since deployment. SQUARES: Built on Salesforce, VA’s Status Query and Response Exchange System gives more than 2,100 authorized users access to Veteran eligibility information, helping community organizations connect at-risk Veterans with housing, food, and other support services.

Learn more:

Learn more about how the VHA is transforming operations with AI

See how USDOT is using AI to modernize national transportation and safety systems

Read the Agentforce for Public Sector announcement

Learn more about Missionforce and Salesforce Government Cloud

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

This article may include references to services or features that are still in development and are unreleased. Customers should make their purchase decision based on fully released and available features.

* The AELA is a one-year contract with the option for two additional one-year renewals, with a total contract ceiling of $1.6 billion.