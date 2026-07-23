Teledyne Announces Strategic Five-Year Partnership with Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the UK’s Largest Lifeboat Service

FAREHAM, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Raymarine and Teledyne FLIR Marine today announced a strategic five-year partnership with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), the largest lifeboat service operating around the coast of the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Channel Islands, to deliver advanced navigation and thermal imaging technologies to its fleet of vessels, enhancing the charity’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively in lifesaving operations at sea.

The integration of Raymarine navigation and digital ship-control systems into the RNLI’s lifeboats supports its long-term fleet strategy, helping ensure lifeboats are future-fit and able to meet changing coastal demands. As part of the agreement, RNLI lifeboats will be equipped with advanced technologies including Raymarine electronic chart systems based on award-winning Axiom chartplotters, Quantum or Cyclone Pro radar systems, and YachtSense ship-control systems, while a trial introduction of FLIR Marine cameras will enhance situational awareness by helping crews detect vessels and people in the water more easily, even in darkness or fog.

The Raymarine systems were chosen following extensive feedback from the charity’s volunteer crew members, who shared insights into what was needed from the next generation of onboard systems and how Raymarine could provide training and support to get the most from the updated equipment.

The Shannon all-weather lifeboat and the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat will be the first vessels to benefit from the new digital systems, while the E Class operating on the River Thames in London will also receive the upgrades before the technology is rolled out to the rest of the RNLI fleet.

“We are honoured to support the RNLI in their vital mission,” said Gregoire Outters, President, Teledyne Marine Group. “Our technology is designed to perform in the most demanding marine environments, and we are proud that it will play a role in helping RNLI crews save lives at sea.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, safety and future-proof technology, while underscoring the RNLI’s reliance on partners and supporters to continue its lifesaving work. Through events, ongoing technical support and awareness campaigns, Raymarine and FLIR Marine will help highlight the importance of marine safety and demonstrate how technology can make a real difference to the RNLI mission.

About Teledyne Raymarine

Teledyne Raymarine designs and produces high-performance marine electronics for mariners who want to eliminate doubt and make the most of their experience and time on the water, whether it’s for work or play. With a legacy of marine navigation technology spanning more than 80 years, Raymarine products are renowned today for their rugged design, proven performance and unmatched reliability. Our best-in-class sensors and intelligent navigation systems reflect our commitment to giving mariners the freedom to experience the ocean with confidence. Our range of marine electronics is available through a global network of dealers and distributors. For more information, visit raymarine.com.

About Teledyne FLIR Marine

Teledyne FLIR Marine is a world leader in intelligent sensing, unmanned systems and integrated solutions for defense and industrial markets, with roughly 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company develops a wide range of advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. To learn more, visit marine.flir.com.

About Teledyne

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at teledyne.com.