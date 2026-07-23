Pagaya’s Outlook Revised by Fitch Ratings to Positive

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) (“Pagaya”), a global technology company delivering AI-driven product solutions for the financial ecosystem, today noted that on July 15, 2026 Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) revised the rating outlook for Pagaya and its wholly owned subsidiary, Pagaya US Holding Company LLC, to Positive from Stable. Fitch also affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' and affirmed the senior unsecured debt rating at 'B'.

In its press release, Fitch noted its view that its positive rating outlook underscores Pagaya’s previously reported momentum in profitability, reduced leverage and expanded interest coverage, all of which met Fitch's upgrade triggers over recent quarters. Fitch also noted that it could upgrade Pagaya's ratings if the improved profile is sustained.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide, as it reshapes the financial services ecosystem. By using machine learning, a vast data network and an AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides consumer credit and other products for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. For more information, visit pagaya.com.