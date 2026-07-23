Marsh Scales Agentic Automation with SS&C’s WorkHQ

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Marsh (NYSE: MRSH), a global leader in risk, reinsurance and capital, people and investments, and management consulting, will leverage SS&C Blue Prism® WorkHQ to scale agentic automation across its business.

"WorkHQ enables enterprises to enhance their operations with AI and intelligent automation safely, transparently and with full control of end-to-end workflows." Share

The adoption of the agentic orchestration platform builds on Marsh’s existing intelligent automation relationship with SS&C Blue Prism.

“We believe AI, and the insights it can derive from our extensive data, is a powerful tool to help our organization drive innovation and elevate service,” said Paul Beswick, Chief Information and Operations Officer at Marsh. “SS&C Blue Prism’s WorkHQ enables us to evolve our automation capabilities beyond RPA to agentic workflows across historically siloed data stacks without disrupting our underlying technology infrastructure. Bringing together human and AI agents onto a single vetted, governed platform will enable us to scale quickly, safely and efficiently.”

Marsh uses 130 SS&C Blue Prism digital agents. The firm’s automation center of excellence will roll out WorkHQ orchestration in phases across regions.

“We are pleased to expand our valued relationship with Marsh,” said Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operations Officer, SS&C Technologies. “In industries such as insurance, a governance-first approach to technology innovation is essential. WorkHQ enables enterprises to enhance their operations with AI and intelligent automation safely, transparently and with full control of end-to-end workflows. The platform is battle-tested in SS&C's own operations, where 4,000+ digital workers and 50+ AI agents run in production.”

Rob Stone, General Manager of SS&C Intelligent Automation & Analytics, added: “As enterprises move beyond AI pilots to production, many regulated financial services companies struggle with implementing the technology with the safeguards expected by customers and regulators. WorkHQ eliminates the gap with audit trails, guardrails and role-based access control built in from the start.”

Learn more about WorkHQ here.

About Marsh

Marsh (NYSE: MRSH) is a global leader in risk, reinsurance and capital, people and investments, and management consulting, advising clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of $27 billion and more than 95,000 colleagues, Marsh helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit corporate.marsh.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a leading provider of mission-critical, AI-powered software and services empowering financial services and healthcare organizations to work smarter, faster, and securely. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices worldwide. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

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