Guild’s Marketplace Has Been Selected by Amazon as a Partner for Amazon’s Career Choice Program

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Guild announced it has been selected as a partner for Amazon's Career Choice program. Guild will provide Amazon’s hourly employees access to a structured and guided learner journey through its Guild Navigator product, connecting employees to maintenance and engineering technician job opportunities while helping Amazon develop a pipeline of qualified talent for these high-demand roles.

"Skilled technicians are the backbone of modern operations, and the most forward-thinking companies know that building that workforce starts with investing in the people they already have," said Bijal Shah, CEO of Guild. "Amazon is leading the way by making a deliberate commitment to develop the talent its business depends on from within. That is how companies build resilience and strengthen their operations over time. Guild is proud to support that journey from first step to placement."

Guild's mission is to create opportunity for America's workforce by partnering with leading employers to attract and retain talent, build workforce capabilities, and create pathways into critical roles through education and skilling. Guild Navigator fills critical talent gaps by building talent pipelines for licensed and certified roles that keep operations running. These include hard-to-fill roles such as maintenance technicians. Navigator supports learners and program leaders from start to finish. Learners get step-by-step guidance and hands-on support. Administrators get real-time progress tracking and program management tools. Navigator acts as the operating system connecting all of the pieces, matching cohorts of trained talent to critical staffing needs.

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including pre-paid college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. Since its launch, more than 300,000 global employees — 100,000 in 2025 alone — have participated in Career Choice, including training for roles such as aircraft mechanics, commercial truck drivers, IT support specialists, software developers, and more.

Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

“We’re looking forward to Guild coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Director of Career Choice at Amazon. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. We’re proud of the number of Amazon employees around the world that have participated in Career Choice, and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”

For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice

For more information on Guild, visit: www.guild.com

About Guild

Guild helps employers attract and retain talent, build workforce capabilities, and create pathways into critical roles through education and skilling. Partnering with innovative employers including Chipotle, Target, Walgreens, JPMorgan Chase, Hilton, Spectrum, and Providence Health, Guild turns education spending into a strategic talent investment. By connecting employees to real-world learning, coaching, and career pathways, and equipping employers with actionable workforce data and insights, Guild helps companies build talent for adaptability.