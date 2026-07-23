Fubo Launches The Athletic’s First CTV Sports Video Hub, Expanding Multi-Year Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) and The Athletic announced today the launch of The Athletic Video Hub on Fubo, bringing a robust selection of The Athletic’s trusted sports video content to Connected TV (CTV) for the first time. The proprietary video hub is an expansion of a previously announced multi-year partnership in which Fubo was named the official live TV streaming partner of The Athletic.

The Athletic Video Hub is a user-friendly content experience designed for sports fan engagement. Audiences can navigate to the Hub through a clickable content carousel that leads to The Athletic’s video coverage across a wide range of sports.

The Athletic’s video content now available on Fubo includes:

Full-length episodes of The Athletic’s most popular flagship shows: The Athletic Football Show , The Sports Gossip Show , Rates & Barrels , NBA Daily , The Tennis Podcast and No Offseason

, , , , and Short form commentary and analysis: game and season previews, x’s and o’s breakdowns, picks segments and more

Major moment highlights: real-time reactions and analysis around the most important happenings in sports

As part of the integration, brands can tap into multi-platform sponsorship opportunities such as home screen takeovers, interactive CTV ads and custom branded video content produced by The Athletic’s award-winning T Brand Studio.

In addition to the video hub on Fubo’s virtual MVPD (vMVPD) platform, select video content from The Athletic will stream on Fubo Sports Network, Fubo’s owned-and-operated FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel.

“The Athletic is already a valuable partner in connecting with our shared audience of passionate sports fans, and streaming their coveted video content on Fubo is the next phase of our already successful collaboration,” said Yale Wang, executive vice president and head of marketing, Fubo. “The Athletic is one of the most trusted sources in sports media and we are proud to bring their leading coverage to streaming TV in a way that’s never been done before.”

The Athletic’s video content takes fans inside the storylines and moments defining their favorite Sports. From scripted news content and player interviews to on-the-ground event coverage and illustrated explainers, its video content is rooted in authenticity and quality insight.

About FuboTV Inc.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is a consumer-first live TV streaming company with the mission of delivering premium sports, news and entertainment programming through a best-in-class user experience that offers greater choice, flexibility and value. The sixth largest Pay TV company in the U.S. (UBS estimates) and ranked among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies (2026) and the Financial Times’ The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies (2026, 2025), FuboTV Inc. owns Hulu + Live TV (entertainment), Fubo (sports) and Molotov (entertainment and sports), which stream in markets around the globe. FuboTV Inc. is an affiliate of The Walt Disney Company.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv

About The Athletic

The Athletic, founded in 2016 and acquired by The New York Times in 2022, is the world’s leading direct-to-consumer digital sports media company committed to elevated sports storytelling. The Athletic has the world’s largest sports newsroom, with 500 full-time employees covering more than 250 professional sports and collegiate teams in the US and globally. Through a personalized subscriber experience built around the teams and leagues that fans follow, The Athletic delivers content and insight across a range of formats from written to audio, video and social - delivering powerful stories and smart analysis that bring sports fans closer to the heart of the game. From breaking news and live commentary to deeply reported long reads and exclusive interviews, subscribers rely on The Athletic for every sports story that matters.

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