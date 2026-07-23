Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet Leverages Square as It Expands Twenty-Four Location Portfolio

DISTRIBUTED-WORKFORCE/OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Square today announced that Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet, a prominent Mediterranean buffet concept in the United States, has expanded its longstanding partnership with Square as it eyes further US expansion. Dimassi’s now operates 24 locations across Texas and California, with three additional restaurants planned for 2026, and further expansion expected. With growth on the horizon, the brand is deepening its use of Square’s platform – adding Square Marketing and a range of food and beverage capabilities to the all-in-one payments, point-of-sale, and software stack it has relied on since 2018.

Founded in Houston in 1992, Dimassi’s was built around a simple vision: to bring the rich, vibrant flavors of Mediterranean cuisine to as many people as possible through a warm, welcoming buffet experience. Each location serves more than 70 house-made items daily, from savory kabobs and crispy falafel to creamy hummus and fresh tabbouleh, with halal, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options throughout. Family-owned and privately held since its founding, the brand has grown steadily for three decades by pairing high-quality, inclusive food with a dedicated hospitality focus.

The brand’s relationship with Square began in 2018 when Sam Khader, President and CEO, encountered a Square Register at a local Houston restaurant and was struck by its design and simplicity. He reached out to Square directly, and the brand has run on the platform ever since. What started with interest in Square's hardware quickly became a deeper reliance on what the platform delivers across a growing, multi-location operation: uniformity across every location, ease of use for frontline staff, and a true partnership through dedicated account management and enterprise support.

“I contacted Square because I saw a Square Register at a local restaurant and knew it was different,” said Sam Khader, President and CEO of Dimassi’s. “What I didn't expect was how much the relationship would grow from there. Square has given us consistency across every location, made life easier for our teams on the floor, and backed us up with support that genuinely feels like a partnership. That trust is hard to find, and it's a big part of why we're doubling down on utilizing more Square F&B capabilities as we open our new 2026 locations, and beyond.”

Expanding the Platform to Match an Expanding Business

Dimassi’s runs Square Register and Square Handheld across its locations for front-of-house transactions, alongside Square Gift Cards and Square Loyalty. With its expanded partnership, the brand is now adding Square Marketing and F&B-specific capabilities to its stack – tools it is eager to leverage as it opens new restaurants and deepens customer engagement. Dimassi’s utilizes Square’s vast partner ecosystem, including integrations with DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Olo for delivery, online ordering, catering, as well as QuickBooks Online for accounting. Together, these interconnected tools provide Dimassi’s leadership team with a seamless, unified view of its business across an increasingly complex, multi-state footprint.

“Dimassi’s has spent more than three decades perfecting its offering: across more than two dozen locations, this family-owned restaurant maintains consistency, quality, and community trust,” said James Schonzeit, Head of Food & Beverage at Square. “They came to Square in 2018 and have been expanding ever since. To us, Dimassi’s exemplifies the unwavering ambition of restaurant operators. Even after more than thirty years in business, they know there’s still more growth to unlock. As they deepen what they do with the Square platform, we’re proud to be the foundation that helps them further scale.”

To learn more about how Square powers food and beverage businesses, visit squareup.com/restaurants.

About Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet

Founded in Houston, Texas in 1992, Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet is one of the largest Mediterranean buffet concepts in the United States. Family-owned and operated, Dimassi’s serves more than 70 house-made halal dishes daily across 24 locations in Texas and California, with additional expansion planned for 2026 and beyond. For more information, visit dimassis.com.

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention – the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, cash flow tools, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.