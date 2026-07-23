Aramark Nexus Selected by AI Data Center Colocation Leader to Provide Premium Hospitality Services to Workforce Communities

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As investment in AI infrastructure drives unprecedented growth in hyperscale data center development, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) today announced that Aramark Nexus™ has been selected as the premium hospitality partner for a leading AI data center colocation provider to serve workforce communities across multiple locations, including Wyoming and Texas.

“Data center colocation providers develop, own, and operate the facilities that deliver the power, cooling, and infrastructure which technology companies rely on,” said Pat Liebler, President and CEO of Aramark Nexus. “As these projects increase in scale and geographic reach, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients attract and retain skilled labor through premium amenities that enhance the employee experience and support project success.”

The multi-year engagement includes elevated dining, housekeeping, facilities management and laundry services. Other amenities managed by Aramark include fitness center facilities, convenience retail, and entertainment options.

“Datacenter construction is creating significant demand for experienced talent,” Liebler added. “Aramark Nexus gives our clients a distinct advantage by redefining a hospitality experience that goes well beyond the traditional model, bringing a superior living standard which promotes workforce well-being, productivity, and retention.”

The engagement marks a milestone for Aramark Nexus as the business expands across the AI data center ecosystem.

The Aramark Nexus business was announced in Spring 2026 in conjunction with the company’s selection by a leading global hyperscaler to provide integrated hospitality and facilities services across multiple AI data center locations. A few weeks ago, Aramark began operations at its first Texas-based site for this client.

The Aramark Nexus model is designed to scale across regions, industries, project sizes, and client requirements.

About Aramark Nexus

Aramark Nexus delivers a comprehensive, turnkey service model that brings together the company’s capabilities across housing, dining, transportation, supply chain, wellness, security, entertainment and recreation, and daily life services to support complex workforce communities around the globe.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 16 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.