CPV Rogue’s Wind Enters Commercial Operations, Expanding Company’s Footprint in PJM

SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) affiliate, CPV Renewable Power, and investment partner Harrison Street Asset Management (HSAM) announced the start of commercial operations for CPV Rogue’s Wind. The 114-megawatt (MW) wind project marks CPV’s third operating project in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, following CPV Fairview Energy Center and CPV Maple Hill Solar. Built on former coal mine land, the project reinforces CPV’s longstanding commitment to brownfield development while expanding HSAM’s investment in renewable infrastructure.

“Pennsylvania remains a strong partner to CPV, and our activities reflect the state’s ‘all-of-the-above’ approach to address energy demand and help foster opportunities for new power projects,” said Sherman Knight, CEO of CPV. “This project provides the Commonwealth with new affordable generation, while expanding CPV’s investment in Cambria County. Alongside our existing natural gas-fired and solar facilities in the county, Rogue’s Wind underscores CPV’s commitment to developing the diverse energy infrastructure needed to support growing demand while balancing reliability, affordability, and sustainability.”

In parallel, CPV secured tax equity financing with U.S. Bank. Marathon Capital served as advisor, emphasizing the project’s quality and CPV’s leading role in developing utility-scale renewable projects.

CPV Rogue’s Wind is the company’s third renewable project that utilizes former coal mining land for renewable power generation. The project sits on over 6,000 acres, operating in partnership with private landowners and an active ATV park, Rock Run Recreation Area. The park features over 140 miles of trails, allowing riders an opportunity to reach the base of the wind towers.

“This project encapsulates how CPV approaches land development and integrates into our local communities. CPV Rogue’s Wind not only repurposes former coal mining land but seamlessly works alongside an existing ATV park, promoting the natural features of the region,” said Mike Resca, EVP of CPV Renewable Power. “This project represents a $300 million investment into the region and benefits Clearfield and Cambria Counties along with the Commonwealth. We want to voice our appreciation for local and state officials who were instrumental in bringing this project online.”

“CPV Rogue’s Wind demonstrates how thoughtful infrastructure investment can generate lasting value for communities while supporting the evolving needs of the electric grid,” said Carolyn Arida, Partner – Infrastructure at Harrison Street Asset Management. “We are proud to partner with CPV on a project that reflects our shared commitment to investing in assets that deliver long-term economic and environmental benefits.”

CPV Rogue’s Wind was constructed by White Construction who utilized local contractors. Logisticus Group handled the transport of the project’s 19 Vestas V-162 wind turbines, traveling more than 260 miles from port to site.

“This project was brought online safely and on time thanks to our incredible partners. It was a true feat and test of outside-the-box thinking to make the transport and construction of CPV Rogue’s Wind a success,” said Resca. “We’d like to extend our gratitude to MDOT, PennDOT, and both Maryland and Pennsylvania State Police for their role in maintaining safe transport.”

CPV Rogue’s Wind will generate enough electricity to the grid to support approximately 32,000 households.

Building on Strong Community Ties

Since CPV Fairview Energy Center came online in 2019, followed by CPV Maple Hill Solar in 2023, CPV has played an active role in the Cambria County community, supporting first responders, STEM education initiatives, and addressing food insecurity. This partnership with the county continues with the addition of CPV Rogue’s Wind, integrating into the region’s valued natural features.

“CPV is a welcomed addition and valued partner to the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, seeing CPV Rogue’s Wind come online is a result of a lot of hope and work,” said Tom Kakabar, Chair of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority. “This project will generate new revenue; it has already created hundreds of construction jobs and helps support our natural resources. It’s a win-win.”

“CPV went about this with the right attitude and understood the importance of bringing the local community into their plans as the project came together. They did their due diligence,” said Pat Leyo with Rock Run Recreation Area. “This will be an added experience for our riders, being able to go right to the base of the tower and see wind energy being generated.”

The project further reflects the ongoing partnership between CPV and Harrison Street Asset Management to invest in critical energy infrastructure that supports reliability, economic development, and a responsible energy transition.

CPV Rogue’s Wind joins five operating wind and solar projects in the company’s renewable portfolio alongside a development pipeline of 4.8 GW spanning solar, wind, and battery storage.

About CPV

CPV Group LP, a partnership majority owned by OPC Energy Ltd., has over 25 years of unprecedented success in the development and operation of highly efficient and low emitting electric generation and renewable projects in the United States. CPV is focused on applying its development, financial and project management expertise to advance the next generation of technologies. After bringing on 6.8 GW of natural gas, wind, and solar generation since 2010 and with a current pipeline of over 13 GW of renewable and dispatchable generation projects, including utility-scale carbon capture, CPV is well positioned to help drive the nation’s decarbonization goals forward. For more information: please visit www.cpv.com and follow CPV on LinkedIn.

About OPC Energy

OPC Energy Ltd. (OPCE:Tel Aviv) is an energy company leading the Energy Transition revolution in Israel and the United States and provides electricity in an efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly manner while combining solar energy, wind and natural gas with high efficiency. In Israel, OPC is the first and leading private electricity producer, offering its customers an integrated energy solution that includes the supply of all energy needs through the company’s production sites and in the customer’s yard using natural gas and solar energy. In the U.S., the company operates through the CPV Group, which supplies electricity using efficient natural gas and wind energy, and also builds and develops Powerhouse using natural gas, natural gas with reduced emissions, as well as solar and wind energy. For more information: please visit www.opc-energy.com/en

About Harrison Street Asset Management

Harrison Street Asset Management is a leading global alternative investment management firm with over $108 billion in assets under management through highly differentiated assets across real estate, infrastructure, and credit strategies. Headquartered in Chicago, Toronto and London with over 600 employees in offices across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the firm offers innovative solutions across a variety of closed-end, open-end and specialized vehicles on behalf of 1,100+ institutional and over 300+ Registered Investment Advisors.1