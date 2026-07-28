QualityKiosk Named Managed Service Partner for UAB’s Enterprise Testing Center of Excellence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QualityKiosk Technologies, a leading provider of AI reliability, AI assurance, and agentic engineering services, today announced its appointment as the managed service partner for United Arab Bank (UAB) to establish and operate the bank's enterprise-wide Testing Center of Excellence (TCoE).

The strategic partnership supports UAB's ongoing digital transformation strategy by strengthening enterprise quality engineering capabilities and advancing the bank's vision of delivering secure, resilient, and seamless digital banking experiences. Through the implementation of a centralized Testing Center of Excellence, UAB aims to standardize quality engineering practices, accelerate technology delivery, enhance customer experience, and reinforce governance across its technology landscape.

The TCoE will be driven by an automation-first quality engineering framework, leveraging structured governance, standardized processes, and outcome-based delivery models. Through this approach, QualityKiosk will embed quality across the software development lifecycle, enabling continuous testing, intelligent automation, and performance engineering.

“UAB’s vision for a centralized, enterprise-wide TCoE reflects a strong commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality digital banking experiences. We are proud to partner with UAB in this journey, bringing our automation-first quality engineering approach to ensure accelerated delivery, stronger compliance, and consistent customer experiences at scale.” said Maneesh Jhawar, CEO, QualityKiosk Technologies.

"This partnership with QualityKiosk supports the next phase of UAB's digital transformation by strengthening our enterprise quality engineering capabilities," said S V Padmanabhan, Chief Information Officer, UAB. "Through a centralized Testing Center of Excellence and an automation-first approach, we are accelerating innovation, enhancing customer experience, strengthening operational resilience, and reinforcing governance across our digital ecosystem to support our long-term business objectives."

“At UAB, our focus is on building a more agile, efficient, and future-ready operating model that supports our digital transformation ambitions. The Testing Center of Excellence is an important step in that journey, helping us drive consistency, strengthen quality governance, enhance operational efficiency, and create a scalable foundation for continued innovation across the bank," said Dr. Abdulla Altaee, Chief Operating Officer, UAB.

The initiative will help strengthen application quality across UAB's digital banking channels, accelerate technology delivery, improve operational efficiency, optimize testing processes, support regulatory compliance, and establish a scalable quality governance framework aligned with the bank's continued growth.

This engagement reinforces QualityKiosk’s leadership in delivering AI-driven, automation-first quality engineering solutions for global BFSI clients, while supporting UAB’s vision of delivering seamless and secure digital banking experiences.

About QualityKiosk Technologies

Founded in 2000, QualityKiosk Technologies (QK) is an AI reliability engineering and AI assurance company that helps organizations build, deploy, and operate trustworthy AI-powered systems at scale. QK engineers reliability to help customers win in the AI era. Leveraging decades of experience in quality engineering, digital assurance, reliability, cloud, automation, and product engineering, the company enables enterprises to accelerate digital transformation while reducing operational and AI-related risks.

At the core of its approach is the AI reliability OS, a comprehensive framework spanning AI for reliability, reliability of AI, shift right engineering, reliability of frontier systems, and agentic engineering. By combining observability, automation, context engineering, and platform-led delivery, QualityKiosk helps enterprises improve resilience, performance, governance, and customer experience.

Operating across 25+ countries, QualityKiosk serves leading organizations across banking, financial services, insurance, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, and digital-native industries. For more information, visit www.qualitykiosk.com.

About United Arab Bank P.J.S.C.

United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (UAB) was established in 1975 in the Emirate of Sharjah as a joint venture between key UAE and international Investors, and its shares are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

UAB offers a wide range of Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury & Capital Markets, as well as Shari’ah compliant products, services and flexible solutions, to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients and the markets. Today, UAB is recognised as one of the few home-grown banks in the UAE, striving to enhance the lives of people by humanising banking through impeccable service and tailored financial support.

UAB is rated investment grade, both, by Moody’s (Baa2/P-2/Stable) and Fitch (BBB+/F2/Stable).

Additional information may be found at www.uab.ae