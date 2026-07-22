CoreWeave Cloud Powers Anam’s Real-Time Photorealistic AI Avatars

LIVINGSTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced Anam, the Interactive Avatar platform for adding a face to your agent, has selected CoreWeave Cloud to power the development of AI agents, combining photorealistic quality with sub-second response times and API-first deployment.

Anam builds interactive avatars designed for face-to-face conversational experiences, where latency measured in milliseconds determines whether an interaction feels natural or breaks down. Delivering responses as low as 180 milliseconds requires an AI cloud platform that can sustain ultra-low latency and scale rapidly as demand grows. CoreWeave’s purpose-built AI cloud provides the high-performance infrastructure and reliable inference that Anam’s avatar platform requires in production.

Under the agreement, Anam will run inference workloads on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs across CoreWeave infrastructure in the United States and Europe, supported by CoreWeave’s full stack cloud platform to deliver consistent performance across both development and production environments.

“Our interactive avatars create more natural, emotionally intelligent interactions in real time. That's why our customers see users stay longer, adopt faster, and convert more: a real-time avatar holds attention in a way text and voice never have,” said Ben Carr, CTO of Anam. “But it's demanding. Each avatar conversation takes a lot of compute. CoreWeave Cloud gives us the ability to run our avatars at large scale without compromising on uptime SLAs or response latency.”

“Real-time AI interactions leave no room for latency or reliability gaps,” said Jon Jones, chief revenue officer of CoreWeave. “CoreWeave’s AI cloud platform gives Anam the inference performance and global footprint to deploy emotionally responsive AI avatars at scale, where production performance is what users actually experience.”

CoreWeave consistently delivers industry-leading performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results, its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 1.0 and 2.0, and its #1 ranking for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.6 in independent inference benchmarking conducted by Artificial Analysis.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

About Anam

Anam builds the leading interactive avatars on the market for giving your agent a face. It pairs photorealistic, emotionally expressive avatars with sub-second response times and API-first deployment, so product teams can embed human-like avatars directly into their applications. Ranked #1 across every independent avatar benchmark, with 70% of users preferring it over voice-only and text-based interfaces. Companies use Anam to power customer-facing AI agents and training and simulation experiences, increasing engagement by 44%, accelerating adoption 2x, and lifting conversion by 25%+ when added to the sales cycle. Backed by Redpoint Ventures and trusted by enterprises including Siemens, L'Oréal, Henkel, Preply, and ASU. Learn more at anam.ai.