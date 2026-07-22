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Granite Awarded $50 Million Contract for Tiger Creek Regulator Dam Spillway Replacement

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $50 million contract by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) for the Tiger Creek Regulator Dam Spillway Replacement project in Amador County, California, near Pioneer. The project will be included in Granite’s second quarter 2026 CAP.

Our team brings deep technical expertise and a collaborative approach, and we look forward to serving PG&E

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The project, part of PG&E’s Mokelumne River Hydroelectric Project, involves construction of a new spillway that will replace an existing structure at the Tiger Creek Regulator Dam, a slab and buttress dam originally constructed in 1931. The project will enhance long-term dam safety, improve operational reliability, and ensure compliance with updated regulatory and engineering standards.

Granite’s scope of work includes construction of the new spillway crest structure and chute, installation of a temporary cofferdam to allow work to be performed in dry conditions, excavation and rock anchoring, placement of mass and structural concrete, and decommissioning of the existing spillway. The project also includes improvements to site access, including construction of a permanent access road to support ongoing maintenance of the new spillway.

A separate preconstruction contract, completed in 2024 with an approximate value of $600,000, supported early planning and constructability efforts for the project.

“We have a long history of building critical dam projects for many clients in Northern California including the Folsom Dam Auxiliary Spillway Control Structure, Mormon Island Auxiliary Dam, Lost Creek Dam, and Log Pond Dam,” says Bob Mihal, Granite Area Manager. “Our team brings deep technical expertise and a collaborative approach, and we look forward to serving PG&E and strengthening our partnership on critical infrastructure that supports the region’s communities.”

Construction began in May 2026, with completion anticipated in May 2028.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

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Granite Contacts
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Erin Kuhlman 831-768-4111

Investors
Wenjun Xu - 831-761-7861

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Contacts

Granite Contacts
Media
Erin Kuhlman 831-768-4111

Investors
Wenjun Xu - 831-761-7861

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