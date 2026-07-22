BYD Auto and Xperi Announce Adoption of DTS AutoStage™ as Exclusive In‑Car Media Platform for BYD Vehicles

SHENZHEN, China & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BYD (H.K.) CO., Limited, the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, and Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary entertainment experiences, today announced that BYD has adopted DTS AutoStage™ as its exclusive in‑car media platform, bringing advanced audio and video entertainment experiences to future BYD vehicles across BYD's major international markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

DTS AutoStage supports both audio and video entertainment capabilities, with feature availability varying by vehicle model, region and product configuration. The platform is designed to deliver a best‑in‑class hybrid radio experience alongside intuitive video streaming designed specifically for the automotive environment. Together, these features enhance user engagement, simplify content discovery, and help create a more connected and immersive in‑car experience for drivers and passengers.

“BYD’s adoption of DTS AutoStage reflects our shared commitment to delivering high‑quality, intuitive entertainment experiences that delight drivers and passengers,” said Jeff Jury, senior vice president and general manager of immersive entertainment at Xperi. “As the automotive cockpit becomes a ‘third space’ where consumers expect seamless access to the entertainment content they care about, we are excited to partner with BYD to provide a comprehensive solution to their customers.”

“China’s automotive industry is moving rapidly from global export scale to global experience leadership,” said Chris Lang, general manager of the Greater China Region at Xperi. “As Chinese automakers expand internationally, DTS AutoStage enables companies like BYD to deliver consistent, premium in-car media experiences across markets while helping their vehicles stand out to consumers worldwide.”

DTS AutoStage integrates broadcast radio, IP‑delivered audio services, and in-vehicle video entertainment into a unified media platform designed to work seamlessly across regions and vehicle platforms. The solution enables consistent and optimized entertainment experiences while helping drivers stay focused on the road.

According to BYD, “As BYD continues to advance intelligent mobility, we are focused on delivering engaging and user‑centric in‑car experiences. DTS AutoStage enables us to offer premium audio and video content discovery that aligns with our vision for innovation and connectivity, providing BYD owners with an engaging and rich entertainment experience.”

BYD plans to launch DTS AutoStage beginning Q4 2026 or earlier. With this agreement, BYD becomes the 14th major automaker to adopt DTS AutoStage. The platform currently reaches more than 16 million vehicles across over 150 countries worldwide.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), are integrated into consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars, and entertainment experiences.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, and electronic controllers and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the Super Hybrid with DM Technology, the e-Platform 3.0, the CTB and iTAC technologies, the DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, the XUANJI Architecture, and the Super e-Platform. The company is the world’s first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on the EV shift and has topped the global new energy vehicle sales for 4 years in a row.

©2026 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi, TiVo, DTS, HD Radio, and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and content are the property of their respective owners.

XPER – P