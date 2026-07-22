Uplift Investors’ Orion Legal MSO Forms Partnership with Bottaro Injury Lawyers

DARIEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uplift Investors (“Uplift”), a business model-centric private equity firm focused on services investing, today announced that Bottaro Injury Lawyers will become a partner firm of Orion Legal MSO (“Orion”), Uplift’s managed service organization (“MSO”) serving plaintiff law firms. The partnership further expands Orion’s platform of leading personal injury firms across the country.

Bottaro Injury Lawyers has established itself as one of Rhode Island's leading personal injury firms, delivering results for clients through hands-on representation, disciplined operations, and deep roots in the local community. Since its founding in 2010, the firm has expanded its presence across Rhode Island and Massachusetts while building a reputation for responsive client care and effective advocacy in complex injury cases.

"Mike Bottaro has built an exceptional firm known for delivering meaningful results for the people it represents across Rhode Island and Massachusetts," said Chad Dudley, CEO of Orion. "This partnership builds on the firm’s already successful foundation, and we're excited to support the firm's next phase of growth."

As it does for all partner firms, Orion will provide Bottaro Injury Lawyers with non-legal operational support services, including marketing, finance, technology, talent, and administrative infrastructure, designed to enable attorneys to focus on their clients and legal outcomes. Bottaro Injury Lawyers continues to be 100% lawyer owned.

"For years, we've invested in building systems that help us better serve our clients and grow responsibly," said Mike Bottaro, founder of Bottaro Injury Lawyers. "Joining Orion allows us to continue that momentum and devote even more of our energy where it matters most—delivering exceptional results for our clients, developing our team, and deepening our commitment to the communities we serve."

"Chad’s long-standing relationship with Mike and his team made this partnership a natural next step for Orion," said Doug Rosenstein, Managing Partner of Uplift. "Mike has built a premier regional brand with a proven track record of growth and operational discipline. Partnerships like this reflect Orion's commitment to helping firms accelerate growth through shared operational excellence while preserving the independence, culture, and client-first approach that define their success."

Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to Orion and Adler Pollock & Sheenan P.C. served as legal counsel to Bottaro Injury Lawyers.

About Uplift Investors

Uplift Investors is a business model-centric private equity firm dedicated to creating scalable success and lasting partnerships. Headquartered in Darien, Connecticut, the firm invests at the intersection of five scalable business models and five services sectors, partnering with management teams through specialized Value Creation Centers designed to accelerate growth and build enduring competitive advantages. For more information, visit www.upliftinvestors.com.

About Orion Legal

Orion Legal MSO is a managed service organization supporting leading plaintiff law firms across North America. Orion provides non-legal operational support functions, including marketing, technology, finance, talent, and administrative infrastructure, to enable law firms to focus on delivering exceptional legal outcomes for clients. Built in partnership with Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers as its original founding partner firm, Orion is designed to help plaintiff law practices scale, improve efficiency, and enhance client service while preserving firm culture, autonomy, and full compliance with applicable legal and ethical requirements. For more information, visit www.orionlegalmso.com.

About Bottaro Injury Lawyers

Led by attorney Mike Bottaro, the award-winning team at Bottaro Injury Lawyers brings extensive experience to personal injury cases across Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Built on honesty, integrity, and results, the firm serves clients from three convenient office locations.