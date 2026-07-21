S&P Affirms Assured Guaranty’s AA Financial Strength Ratings With Stable Outlook

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) (AGL, and together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty) announced today that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has affirmed the AA financial strength, financial enhancement, and issuer credit ratings of Assured Guaranty’s insurance subsidiaries and the A issuer credit rating of AGL. The outlooks remain stable.

In its July 17, 2026 report, S&P highlighted Assured Guaranty’s:

“capital and earnings as excellent”

“capital adequacy redundancy above [S&P’s] ‘AAA’ stress level”

“competitive position as very strong”

“liquidity as exceptional” where they “don’t foresee any longer-term material liquidity risks”

“well-diversified global underwriting strategy dominated by business written in the U.S. public finance market”

“global structured finance segment has seen rising demand for private bilateral transactions with international banks and insurers seeking regulatory capital relief”

“diversified approach offers the company flexibility to pivot toward favorable markets as conditions shift”

“management’s expansion into non-USPF markets appears both strategic and disciplined”

In response to the report, Dominic Frederico, President and CEO of Assured Guaranty, said:

“As S&P commented in its report, they assess Assured Guaranty’s capital and earnings as excellent. They further state that we maintain a highly diversified underwriting strategy and a very strong competitive position, supported by an experienced management team that has a strong understanding of the risks our company faces as we execute our corporate strategy.”

Mr. Frederico added:

“We are the leader in U.S. municipal bond insurance and continue to pursue our growth strategies across our business lines, while expanding our geographic reach and product offerings. We recently entered the annuity reinsurance market through the launch of a new subsidiary - Assured Life Re - and feel we are positioned well to participate in this market.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements made in this press release, including those regarding growth opportunities for Assured Guaranty, demand for its product, and the strength of Assured Guaranty’s capital position, reflect Assured Guaranty’s current views with respect to future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties resulting from changes in rating agency models or opinions; the adequacy of liquidity to cover unexpected stress; the adequacy of Assured Guaranty’s capital and its ability to manage such capital; Assured Guaranty’s competitive positioning, future global growth across its business lines, and flexibility to pivot towards favorable markets; difficulties producing and sustaining new business; the benefits of Assured Guaranty’s value proposition; adverse credit developments in Assured Guaranty’s insured portfolio and the impact of those developments on rating agency models and opinions; risks related to the expansion into annuity reinsurance and the launching of Assured Life Reinsurance Ltd. (Assured Life Re); difficulties executing Assured Guaranty’s business strategy, including its underwriting strategy and market acceptance of the Assured Life Re platform; other risks and uncertainties that have not been identified at this time, management’s response to these factors, and other risk factors identified in Assured Guaranty’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made as of July 21, 2026. Assured Guaranty undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Assured Guaranty Ltd.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO), Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and non-U.S. public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. Assured Guaranty also participates in the asset management business through its ownership interest in Sound Point Capital Management, LP and certain of its investment management affiliates, and in the annuity reinsurance business through Assured Life Reinsurance Ltd. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.