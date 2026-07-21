Malibu Life Receives ‘A-’ Financial Strength Ratings from KBRA Ahead of U.S. Retail Annuity Launch

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Malibu Life Holdings Limited (“Malibu Life” or the “Company”), a London Stock Exchange-listed insurance holding company focused on the U.S. retirement and annuity market, today announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has assigned an A- Insurance Financial Strength Ratings, each with a Stable Outlook, to TruSpire Retirement Insurance Company, operating under the Malibu Life USA brand, and Malibu Life Reinsurance SP1, a segregated portfolio of Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC.

The ratings follow Malibu Life’s acquisition of TruSpire earlier this month, which established Malibu Life USA as the Company’s U.S. retail annuity origination brand. Together, they recognize the strength of Malibu Life’s insurance, capital and reinsurance infrastructure as the Company prepares to launch its inaugural retail annuity product in September.

“An A- rating is an important milestone for Malibu Life and gives us independent validation of the platform we have been building the past couple of years,” said Malibu Life Chief Executive Officer Todd Shriber. “This is an important step in advancing our strategy to scale the business. As we build a leading retirement solutions platform, establishing and maintaining credibility in our key growth markets will be critical to our continued success.”

KBRA recognized the Company’s strong capitalization, conservative and liquid investment portfolio, experienced leadership team and retail annuity platform as the reasoning behind the rating. KBRA also rated Malibu Life Reinsurance SP1 with a separate A- rating, citing strong contractual and collateral protections, satisfactory risk-based capitalization, a strong liquidity and asset-liability management profile and access to experienced management and investment capabilities.

The ratings build on a year of significant transformation for Malibu Life, including its acquisition of Malibu Life Reinsurance and TruSpire, the expansion of its executive leadership team and the upcoming launch of its U.S. retail business.

About Malibu Life Holdings Limited

Malibu Life Holdings Limited is an insurance holding company listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on building a high-quality life and annuity platform serving the U.S. retirement market. Malibu Life’s strategy combines disciplined liability origination, prudent capital management and institutional asset management capabilities to generate attractive long-term value for policyholders and shareholders.

About Malibu Life USA

TruSpire Retirement Insurance Company is a U.S.-domiciled life and retirement insurance company focused on the retail annuity market. Operating under the Malibu Life USA brand, TruSpire is expected to serve as Malibu Life’s direct U.S. annuity origination platform, with an inaugural product launch targeted for early-to-mid September. The platform is focused on delivering retirement solutions through independent distribution channels, with an emphasis on product value, service quality and long-term policyholder security.

About Malibu Life Re

Malibu Life Re is a Class B (iii) licensed reinsurer based in the Cayman Islands, established by Third Point in 2024. Malibu Life Re is focused on supporting the prudent management of insurance liabilities while leveraging institutional asset management expertise and disciplined risk management.