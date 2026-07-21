Genspark Unveils AI Workspace 6.0: Betting AI’s Next Breakthrough Isn’t Models, It’s Context

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genspark.ai today launched Genspark AI Workspace 6.0, its most ambitious release to date. First previewed at the New York Stock Exchange, Genspark AI Workspace 6.0 moves the category beyond one-off content generation toward a system where work does itself. It is powered by a new persistent memory foundation, an enhanced agent suite, and a collaboration layer that treats AI agents as full teammates.

"Today, using AI is like collaborating with a genius who has a goldfish memory," said Eric Jing, Co-founder and CEO of Genspark. "With Genspark AI Workspace 6.0, we're giving knowledge workers a second brain that never forgets, an agentic engine that builds for them, and a place where people and agents finally work side by side. When you combine full context with smarter agents, work can begin to do itself."

Genspark AI Workspace 6.0 arrives at a moment of acute tension. Model capability improves nearly every week, yet independent research suggests that as of 2026, only a small fraction of people and organizations have been able to turn those advances into real usage or value. Frontier labs build powerful AI models and coding agents, but getting full value from them still requires specialized skill, much like driving a high-performance race car. Genspark builds that same capability into a workspace for knowledge workers who never learned to drive, and one day won’t need to, because the car drives itself.

How Genspark AI Workspace 6.0 works

Workspace 6.0 works in a simple arc: it captures a user's context, acts on it, and scales that work across a team. Six new launches carry it:

SecondBrain: a memory of everything you work on. SecondBrain gives Workspace 6.0 a persistent memory of a user's work across email, meeting notes, calls, documents, systems of record like CRMs, and more. It synthesizes those connected sources into a single layer that both the user and agents can read, use, and update. With that full picture, the agents go beyond simple retrieval and can carry out tasks at a higher human-like level, so working with them feels less like querying tools and more like working with capable colleagues. SecondBrain Note: Genspark’s first hardware product. It captures meetings, calls, and spoken ideas, then syncs them into SecondBrain as searchable, structured memory. It is built for the moments that happen away from the screen. A built-in light signals whenever recording is active, and every recording syncs to SecondBrain as user-owned memory the user can review, edit, download, or delete. Information stays encrypted and protected by SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications. Afterward, a user can text Genspark, "build me slides from that conversation," and the context is already there. The card-sized device is available now for $199 ($179 introductory price) at https://shop.genspark.ai/. GenMail: an agentic email client. GenMail builds an “email brain” from thousands of a user’s emails, learning their role, priorities, work relationships, calendar, and writing voices. An agent lives inside the inbox, prioritizing what matters, understanding context, and drafting replies in the user’s voice. The user’s email routine can be saved as reusable skills for the agent to move work forward. GenTeam: team chats for people and agents. This is powered by shared memory so work moves forward together. People and agents work side by side in shared channels, so agents become part of the team’s workflow with the context to understand, remember, and act. Meet your new team: https://www.genspark.ai/genteam. AI Design and AgentBase: software and sleek visuals from a prompt. AI Design turns a single prompt into production-quality visuals, prototypes, brand assets, and more. AgentBase lets users build custom software, such as CRMs, dashboards, and trackers, by connecting any data sources or by dropping in the spreadsheets they already use, without needing to code.

This launch builds on one of the fastest growth curves in AI: Genspark reached $250 million in Annualized Run Rate within 12 months and now serves more than 7,000 business clients, backed by $645 million in funding at a $2.6 billion valuation.

To get started or learn more, visit Genspark.ai.

About Genspark

Genspark.ai is a Palo Alto, CA-based technology company building agentic AI for more than one billion global knowledge workers. Founded by veterans from Microsoft, Google, Meta, YouTube, and Pinterest, and backed with $645 million total funding by investors including Emergence Capital Partners, LG, SBI, UpHonest, and Temasek's Pavilion Capital, Genspark orchestrates 70+ state-of-the-art AI models to transform business objectives into finished deliverables – from board-room presentations and financial models to client-ready documents, full-stack web applications, mobile apps, and more. Empowered by partnerships with OpenAI, Anthropic, AWS, Microsoft, and many other industry leaders, Genspark serves both individual users and enterprise clients worldwide. Built for every knowledge worker, whether you are leading your team or just started in your career. Learn more at genspark.ai.