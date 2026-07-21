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KBRA Releases Research – Data Centers in Focus: Credit Considerations Across Asset Classes Webinar Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a recap of its Data Centers in Focus: Credit Considerations Across Asset Classes webinar, which was hosted in partnership with Seelaus on July 15. The webinar examined how artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand is reshaping the financing and credit profile of U.S. data centers across project finance, asset-backed securities (ABS), and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The webinar featured market commentary from KBRA's Chief Markets Strategist Van Hesser, followed by cross-sector perspectives from Andrew Giudici, Global Head of Corporate, Project, and Infrastructure Finance; Fred Perreten, Managing Director, CMBS; and Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director, ABS Commercial. Speakers discussed the scale of AI-related infrastructure investment, accelerating data center financing activity, and key credit considerations, including power access, execution risk, lease durability, tenant concentration, asset adaptability, refinancing risk, and transaction structure.

Click here to view the report.

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About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1016041

Contacts

Andrew Giudici, Global Head of Corporate, Project, and Infrastructure Finance
+1 646-731-2372
andrew.giudici@kbra.com

Fred Perreten, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2454
fred.perreten@kbra.com

Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2496
alan.greenblatt@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Rosemary Kelley, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2337
rosemary.kelley@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

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Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
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English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Andrew Giudici, Global Head of Corporate, Project, and Infrastructure Finance
+1 646-731-2372
andrew.giudici@kbra.com

Fred Perreten, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2454
fred.perreten@kbra.com

Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2496
alan.greenblatt@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Rosemary Kelley, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2337
rosemary.kelley@kbra.com

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