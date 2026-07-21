KBRA Releases Research – Data Centers in Focus: Credit Considerations Across Asset Classes Webinar Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a recap of its Data Centers in Focus: Credit Considerations Across Asset Classes webinar, which was hosted in partnership with Seelaus on July 15. The webinar examined how artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand is reshaping the financing and credit profile of U.S. data centers across project finance, asset-backed securities (ABS), and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The webinar featured market commentary from KBRA's Chief Markets Strategist Van Hesser, followed by cross-sector perspectives from Andrew Giudici, Global Head of Corporate, Project, and Infrastructure Finance; Fred Perreten, Managing Director, CMBS; and Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director, ABS Commercial. Speakers discussed the scale of AI-related infrastructure investment, accelerating data center financing activity, and key credit considerations, including power access, execution risk, lease durability, tenant concentration, asset adaptability, refinancing risk, and transaction structure.

Click here to view the report.

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