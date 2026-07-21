Western Riverside County Expands Paratransit Access with Onward’s Assisted Rideshare — A New Model for Meeting Rider Demand

RIVERSIDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onward, an Assisted Transportation Network Company (TNC), in collaboration with Transdev, one of North America's largest public transit operators, expanded Onward’s rideshare service, Companion Rides, across the full Riverside Transit Agency (RTA) paratransit service region.

“This new augmented paratransit service bridges an important gap, ensuring RTA provides the best possible experience to our most transit-dependent riders.” - Jim Steiner, RTA Board Chair. Share

Companion Rides launched in the Dial-A-Ride (DAR) service area in February 2026, across key population hubs, to build elasticity and flexibility into the state’s 4th-largest paratransit program. Since the launch, Onward maintained a 99.1% ride fulfillment rate and is now expanding its coverage footprint to support DAR’s complete service area. This means Companion Rides are now available to every paratransit-eligible DAR rider.

RTA paratransit-eligible riders can access Companion Rides through the standard RTA DAR scheduling system. For more information on eligibility and scheduling, visit RiversideTransit.com or call RTA Dial-A-Ride directly at (800) 795-7887.

“Dial-A-Ride ridership continues to rise as the population ages,” said Jim Steiner, RTA Board Chair. “This new augmented paratransit service bridges an important gap, ensuring RTA provides the best possible experience to our most transit-dependent riders.”

Onward hires and trains a workforce of Federal Transit Administration (FTA) compliant Companion Drivers to provide assisted door-to-door rides. The service meets the FTA compliance requirements for public transit contracts.

As the contracted operator supporting RTA’s DAR program, Transdev sought solutions that provided flexible capacity to address peak demand. The assisted rideshare service operates as a non-dedicated overflow service: when daily trip demand exceeds the capacity of the primary DAR fleet, Companion Rides fills the gap.

“The riders we serve don’t have a backup plan and rely on us to help strengthen their transit connection to vital services, like going to medical appointments. Our aim is to optimize agency operations in collaboration with our partners at Transdev while delivering an exceptional experience for RTA riders,” said Kim Petty, Co-Founder and CEO of Onward. “Expanding our footprint across the full RTA region means more riders now have options to improve reliability and timeliness.”

The integration of Onward into paratransit operations reflects a broader shift in how transit operators are thinking about service delivery — combining traditional dedicated fleets with flexible, tech-enabled non-dedicated transportation options to improve both on-time performance and overall service fulfillment.

"Our focus is on delivering reliable, consistent service to paratransit riders," said Rich Rogers, Senior Vice President, Southwest, Transdev. "Supplemental options like assisted rideshare help us meet that commitment to our clients, passengers, and communities while supporting flexibility across the system.”

More About Onward

Onward provides FTA-compliant assisted rideshare services to transit agencies, health plans, and managed care organizations across California. Its Companion Rides service connects riders who need more than standard transportation with trained drivers who provide real, hands-on assistance from door to door. Learn more at onwardrides.com.

More About Riverside Transit Agency

The Riverside Transit Agency provides public transportation for western Riverside County, operating 32 local fixed routes, three commuter express routes, on-demand microtransit service and senior and disabled Dial-A-Ride service. RTA’s service area spans 2,500 square miles, among the largest in the nation. For bus route and schedule information contact RTA at 951.565.5002 or visit RiversideTransit.com.