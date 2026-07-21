Parafin Closes $300 Million Forward-Flow Deal with NY-Based Alternative Asset Manager

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parafin, the leading embedded financial infrastructure company, today announced a new forward-flow agreement backed by a top New York-based alternative asset manager. Under this forward-flow agreement, up to $300 million of loans would be originated through Parafin's platform and purchased into a rated vehicle.

Building on recently announced partnerships with Goldman Sachs and EverBank, along with renewed commitment from First Citizens, this agreement expands Parafin’s long-term funding capacity, providing additional capital to support the company’s growth and increasing its ability to fund across platform partners.

The milestone comes as Parafin surpasses 50,000 unique businesses funded, with three products—working capital, BNPL, and credit card—solving a variety of financing and payments needs for small businesses across its platform partners.

"This agreement marks another important step in the capital infrastructure behind Parafin and demonstrates the strong credit quality of Parafin assets," said Sahill Poddar, CEO and Co-founder of Parafin. "As demand for embedded financing continues to grow, this partnership gives us additional capacity to scale responsibly and provide more small businesses with fast, flexible access to the capital they need to grow."

This is Parafin's second forward-flow deal, following its $360 million agreement with Cross River Bank.

About Parafin

Parafin is a financial infrastructure company that provides platforms with embedded financing products for their small businesses by abstracting the complexity of capital markets, underwriting, servicing, compliance, and customer support. By powering the financial services of marketplaces, vertical SaaS platforms, and payment processors, small businesses can run and grow despite uncertain economic conditions. Parafin powers platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, DoorDash, Gusto and many more and has funded over 50,000 businesses. Parafin was founded in 2020 by Sahill Poddar, Vineet Goel, and Ralph Furman, and is backed by Ribbit Capital, Thrive Capital, GIC, Notable Capital, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit parafin.com or contact media@parafin.com.