ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DC BLOX, a leading provider of connected data center and fiber network solutions, today announced its selection as a digital infrastructure partner in a development consortium with Amentum and other prominent energy partners. The consortium has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to enter negotiations for a phased lease to develop an artificial intelligence data center and dedicated energy generation projects at the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

DC BLOX Selected as Consortium member by U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration for AI Data Center and Energy Project. Share

The competitive selection marks a pivotal moment in the execution of federal initiatives aimed at leveraging federal sites to lower energy costs by increasing the availability of power to the grid, streamlining AI data center infrastructure builds, and accelerating advanced nuclear reactor technologies. The proposed project features a 1-gigawatt data center campus and approximately 2 gigawatts of on-site energy generation.

By anchoring this digital footprint on federal land through an innovative public-private partnership, the NNSA and the consortium are pioneering a scalable model to accelerate critical infrastructure deployment. This project ensures the U.S. continues to drive economic growth and industrial leadership through technology advancement, securing the high-density computing power needed to fuel next-generation digital infrastructure and set new global innovation standards.

“DC BLOX is honored to join Amentum and this visionary consortium to support a program that accelerates our nation's economic growth through technology advancement,” said Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX. “To lead, we must innovate not just in how we build data centers, but in how we power them.”

Through this collaboration, DC BLOX will leverage its extensive expertise in designing, building, and operating digital infrastructure, building on the significant investments the company has already made across the region. As a founding member of the Palmetto Nuclear Coalition, DC BLOX is working alongside fellow coalition members to unite energy off-takers, industry leaders, policymakers, and other key stakeholders to ensure nuclear energy remains a cornerstone of America's energy future. By aligning reliable nuclear generation with world-class digital infrastructure, the coalition is helping establish the resilient foundation needed to power the next generation of AI, cloud computing, and American technological innovation.

For more information, please visit www.dcblox.com.

About DC BLOX

DC BLOX is a digital infrastructure provider in the Southeast that delivers integrated data center and fiber network solutions at scale to enable hyperscalers, enterprises, communications providers, and technology companies to offer enhanced digital services to their customers and accelerate the region’s economic growth. DC BLOX has 23 data centers operating or in development across Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. For more information, please visit www.dcblox.com, call +1.877.590.1684, and connect with DC BLOX on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.