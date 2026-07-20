Mindspace Signs 54,000-Square-Foot Lease at San Francisco’s Iconic Transamerica Complex for Largest U.S. Location

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mindspace, the global flexible workspace provider known for its design-forward, community-driven spaces, today announced the signing of a new 54,000-square-foot lease at Two Transamerica Plaza, located at 505 Sansome Street, San Francisco, CA 94111, within the iconic Transamerica complex, marking the company's 2nd location in San Francisco and its largest in the United States.

“The United States is one of Mindspace's highest strategic priorities, and opening our West Coast flagship at the Transamerica complex marks an exciting new chapter in our growth,” said Dan Zakai, Co-Founder and CEO of Mindspace. Share

The expansion nearly triples Mindspace's footprint in San Francisco, growing its presence from approximately 36,000 square feet to more than 90,000 square feet across two locations. Upon opening, Mindspace will become the largest tenant in the building.

The lease was signed with YODA PLC, the luxury real estate investment and development firm that recently acquired the iconic Transamerica complex, marking one of the company's first major leasing transactions following the acquisition.

“San Francisco remains one of the world's leading innovation hubs, and we're seeing growing demand from companies looking for premium workplaces that help attract talent and bring people back together,” said Mark Goldfinger, Managing Director of Mindspace North America. “Opening our West Coast flagship at the iconic Transamerica complex is a strong vote of confidence in the city's future.”

“The United States is one of Mindspace's highest strategic priorities, and opening our West Coast flagship at the Transamerica complex marks an exciting new chapter in our growth,” said Dan Zakai, Co-Founder and CEO of Mindspace. “This is a truly exceptional destination, and we immediately recognized that YODA PLC shares our philosophy of creating places where outstanding design, hospitality, and premium amenities come together to deliver an unparalleled workplace experience. We're proud to bring Mindspace to such an iconic complex and look forward to creating something truly special together.”

“Mindspace is exactly the type of partner we want at the Transamerica complex,” said Alon Bar, Co-Founder and CEO of YODA PLC. “Their premium hospitality-driven approach, exceptional design, and strong global brand complement our vision for the property and further enhance its appeal as one of the world's premier business destinations. We are excited to welcome Mindspace as a strategic tenant in Transamerica Two and look forward to a long-term partnership.”

Located at the intersection of Jackson Square and the Financial District, the new flagship will feature Mindspace's full range of flexible workspace solutions, from vibrant coworking spaces for members and private offices for growing businesses to fully customizable private floors designed for larger enterprises seeking flexibility, premium hospitality, and exceptional design. Complementing the workplace experience, members will enjoy access to the building's outstanding amenities, including a rooftop experience, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, hospitality-driven food and beverage, and immediate proximity to the area's renowned parks and waterfront destinations.

The expansion reflects Mindspace’s broader growth strategy across North America, where the company now operates more than 265,000 square feet of workspace across the United States in San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Miami, Florida.

The flagship location is expected to open in Q2 2027. For more information on this location: https://lp.mindspace.me/transamerica

About Mindspace:

Mindspace is a global flexible workspace provider that redefines the workplace experience for companies of all sizes. The Mindspace offering consists of a wide array of services and solutions, ranging from shared spaces and private offices to on-demand meeting rooms and beautiful customizable event spaces. Since 2014, its boutique design, hospitality experience and personalized level of service have been enhancing the way people work, innovate, connect and grow. Mindspace’s customer base includes blue-chip companies, enterprises, SMBs, startups and freelancers in its 50 locations, in over 20 cities across 7 countries in Europe and the US. Along with startups and small companies, Mindspace is home to corporations and large companies such as Samsung, Microsoft, Techstars accelerator, Barclays Bank, Taboola, GoPro, Playtika, Klarna, and many more. For further information please visit Mindspace.me, or follow Mindspace on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About YODA PLC:

YODA PLC is a multibillion-euro listed investment conglomerate generating diversified and resilient income through the acquisition and management of high-quality real estate investment properties, luxury hospitality assets, infrastructure shipping and energy assets. YODA PLC completed their acquisition of the Transamerica Pyramid Center on March 27, 2026.

This investment establishes its presence in a Tier-1 U.S. gateway city through one of the most recognizable commercial assets globally and provides immediate scale and operational infrastructure, and establishing the foundation of a broader and clearly defined U.S. growth strategy. For more information, visit: yoda.com.cy.