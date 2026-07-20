MITER Brands’ Western Architectural Openings Series 8630 Window Wall Voted a Top Five Product in Architizer Magazine’s A+ Product Awards Popular Choice

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Architizer Magazine recently unveiled its 2026 A+ Awards, honoring the newly rebranded Western Architectural Openings Series 8630 Window Wall as a finalist in the Windows & Skylights category.

"The Series 8630 Window Wall is a high-performance, design-forward glazing system that blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces.” -- Kevin Vilhauer, Vice President of Product Engineering at MITER Brands Share

As the industry’s largest and most international awards program, the A+ Awards celebrate the finest architecture and design from across the globe. The Series 8630 Fixed Window/Window Wall was nominated by a panel of judges to participate in a Popular Choice vote for the world’s most innovative building products shaping the future of architecture and design. The criteria for the Windows & Skylights category included aesthetics, performance, and impact.

“We are honored to be selected as an Architizer A+ Awards finalist,” said Kevin Vilhauer, Vice President of Product Engineering at MITER Brands. “Being selected to participate in the award voting is a tremendous recognition of our pursuit of the highest standards of luxury and performance at Western Architectural Openings. The Series 8630 Window Wall is a high-performance, design-forward glazing system that blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces.”

Formerly Western Window Systems, Western Architectural Openings is part of the MITER Brands portfolio and a leading manufacturer of moving glass walls and windows. A special event launched the new brand on June 24, celebrating its elevated design, which includes custom-configured luxury product lines for residential, commercial, and multi-family applications.

Part of the Vantage family of products, the 8630 Fixed Window/Window Wall is engineered to support large-format openings with narrow sightlines, allowing architects to create uninterrupted views and seamless indoor-outdoor connections. The system accommodates panel sizes up to 50 square feet and integrates with operable Series 8000 windows, maintaining consistent design lines. Designed for flexibility, the Series 8630 offers a range of configuration options and finish selections, including anodized and custom colors.

Architizer A+ Awards Best Products winners and finalists can be found at winners.architizer.com. To learn more about the Series 8630 Fixed Window/Window Wall and other luxury moving glass walls and windows, visit WesternAO.com.

About Western Architectural Openings

Founded in 1959, Western Architectural Openings, part of the MITER Brands portfolio, is the premier national provider of large-format glass walls, architectural doors, and luxury window systems. Renowned for redefining the boundaries between indoors and out, Western crafts custom-configured aluminum systems of exceptional scale and sophistication. Each product is meticulously engineered, precision-built to order, and delivered with a level of personalized service reserved for the most discerning projects.

Driven by an uncompromising pursuit of craftsmanship and innovation, Western Architectural Openings partners with architects, builders, and homeowners to create breathtaking environments that elevate everyday living. From panoramic vistas to seamless indoor-outdoor transitions, Western transforms spaces into immersive experiences that celebrate light, openness, and the beauty of their surroundings. For more information, visit WesternAO.com.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences. The name “MITER” is an acronym reflecting five of the company’s core strengths: Manufacturing, Innovation, Trust, Experiences, and Relationships. For more information, visit miterbrands.com.