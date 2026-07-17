ADOCIA Announces Half-Year Report on Adocia’s Liquidity Agreement with Kepler Capital Markets

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC) to Kepler Capital Markets, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account on June 30, 2026 :

Number of shares: 45,699

Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 126,636.84

During the 1st half of 2026, a total of:

Buy-side 298,013 shares € 1,619,929.17 1,640 transactions Sell-side 279,243 shares € 1,571,808.67 1,524 transactions Expand

The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2025 on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 26,929

Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 173,857.41

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

Number of shares: 15,026

Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 300,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone® for the stabilization and enhancement of peptide formulations and combinations; 2) AdOral®, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell®, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoXLong™, a long-acting peptide platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the Company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext™ Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia, its business and the markets in which Adocia operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2026, available at www.adocia.com. Those risks include in particular uncertainties inherent in Adocia's short- or medium-term working capital requirements, the Company's current financing horizon being limited to the beginning of Q2 2027. The Company is also subject to other risks and uncertainties relating to research and development, future clinical data, analyses and the evolution of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates, which could impact the Company's short-term financing requirements and its ability to raise additional funds.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia at this time. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, Adocia shares in any country.