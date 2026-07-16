Wingspire Equipment Finance Backs Regional Air Travel Growth with $25 Million Aircraft Financing

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wingspire Equipment Finance announced a $25 million capital lease commitment for a private aviation and regional air travel company. An initial $8 million has been funded to support the acquisition and refurbishment of extended-range regional jet aircraft.

The financing will support the purchase and refurbishment of extended-range aircraft. The aircraft offer greater range than the company’s current fleet and are expected to strengthen its ability to operate longer routes, including nonstop services along the East Coast.

By adding extended-range aircraft, the company can serve markets previously beyond the practical reach of its existing fleet. The investment is also expected to create greater flexibility for future route development, expand passenger capacity in targeted regional markets, and support new revenue opportunities.

Wingspire Equipment Finance structured the transaction as a capital lease with a balloon payment, aligning the financing with the company’s aircraft acquisition and refurbishment plans. The initial funding is the first stage of the broader $25 million commitment.

“This financing supports a strategic fleet investment that will allow the company to serve longer routes and pursue additional regional market opportunities,” said Jason Alves, Senior Vice President of Private Equity at Wingspire Equipment Finance. “By financing both the acquisition and refurbishment of these aircraft, we are helping the company address a current fleet limitation while adding capacity for future expansion.”

The transaction highlights Wingspire Equipment Finance’s ability to provide large capital solutions for specialized, high-value transportation assets and to support complex fleet investment needs.

About Wingspire Equipment Finance:

Wingspire Equipment Finance is a leading provider of large transaction equipment financing solutions, empowering middle-market and private equity-backed companies with flexible and innovative capital structures. With a focus on client success and industry expertise, Wingspire Equipment Finance provides strategic capital solutions that promote long-term success for its clients. Wingspire Equipment Finance is the equipment financing arm of Wingspire Capital, a portfolio company of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC). OBDC is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC, an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital, Inc. (NYSE: OWL). Blue Owl Capital, Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with $315 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2026.