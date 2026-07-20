AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DBGI Corp. (NASDAQ:DBGI), a publicly traded company specializing in data-driven apparel and e-commerce portfolios, today announced a dual-engine growth catalyst engineered to drive near-term scale and maximize shareholder value:

Digital Brands Group Appoints Growth Architect Behind Vuori’s 2,400% Revenue Surge to Board; Hyper-Scales Collegiate Licensing to 22 Powerhouse Universities Ahead of Football Season Share

Strategic Board Appointment: E-commerce growth veteran David Sosnowski joins the Board of Directors.



Commercial Footprint Expansion: The Company’s breakout collegiate licensing program under the AVO brand has aggressively scaled from 1 to 22 active university partnerships. (https://shopavo.la)

David Sosnowski Joins Board to Replicate E-Commerce Playbook

David Sosnowski brings elite digital commerce execution to DBGI's leadership team. As Chief Digital Officer of Vuori, Sosnowski architected the digital infrastructure that fueled a monumental 2,400% surge in annual revenue over five years. David will directly oversee the entire digital experience, including optimization and high-margin customer acquisition and retention and rebuilding the entire digital experience. David and his team are already overhauling and plan to relaunch the website and digital marketing program before football season in less than six weeks.

AVO Brand Hyper-Scales Footprint Across College Football Powerhouses

Perfectly synchronized with customer demand ahead of the upcoming college football season, the Company's AVO brand has increased its collegiate licensing program across major athletic powerhouses.

2,000% Footprint Scaling : Expanded from a single campus pilot to 22 active, official university licenses.

: Expanded from a single campus pilot to 22 active, official university licenses. Secured Powerhouses : Partnership roster features elite athletic programs including the University of Georgia, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), Clemson University, Louisiana State University (LSU), Indiana University, Mississippi State University, and Texas A&M University.

: Partnership roster features elite athletic programs including the University of Georgia, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), Clemson University, Louisiana State University (LSU), Indiana University, Mississippi State University, and Texas A&M University. Hard Cap Imposed to Secure Execution : To ensure flawless fulfillment and optimal execution across all university and customer touchpoints, DBGI is capping the program at a maximum of 30 universities this season.

: To ensure flawless fulfillment and optimal execution across all university and customer touchpoints, DBGI is capping the program at a maximum of 30 universities this season. Pipeline Velocity: The Company is currently finalizing agreements with its final 8 targeted universities to reach maximum capacity.

"We are executing a highly aggressive, high-margin expansion strategy that fundamentally shifts our revenue profile," said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group. "David Sosnowski’s track record of scaling digital brands into multi-billion-dollar powerhouses matches perfectly with our infrastructure. Simultaneously, scaling our AVO collegiate program to 22 premier universities positions us directly inside a massive consumer market right at the start of football season. We believe this once again demonstrates that we are building short and long-term shareholder value."

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” and “may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates; however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG’s plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG’s operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG’s customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG’s response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG’s ability to implement its business strategy; DBG’s ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG’s and its vendors’ ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG’s facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG’s ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG’s manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG’s suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG’s ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG’s management; DBG’s ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG’s ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG’s financial results is included from time to time in DBG’s public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.