Half-Year Review of Mercialys’ Liquidity Agreement

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

261,741 shares,

Euro 4,355,705.39.

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:

345,930 shares,

Euro 2,389,808.95.

At December 31, 2025, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

305,365 shares,

Euro 3,663,832.39.

In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2026 and June 30, 2026 are presented below:

Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Purchases 3,411 1,858,547 21,337,805.96 Sales 3,661 1,902,171 22,028,702.38 Expand

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French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501

Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre,

75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707