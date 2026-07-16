Half-Year Review of Mercialys’ Liquidity Agreement
Half-Year Review of Mercialys’ Liquidity Agreement
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:
- 261,741 shares,
- Euro 4,355,705.39.
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:
- 345,930 shares,
- Euro 2,389,808.95.
At December 31, 2025, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 305,365 shares,
- Euro 3,663,832.39.
In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2026 and June 30, 2026 are presented below:
|
|
Number of transactions
|
Number of shares
|
Amount in euros
|
Purchases
|
3,411
|
1,858,547
|
21,337,805.96
|
Sales
|
3,661
|
1,902,171
|
22,028,702.38
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French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre,
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707
Contacts
Mercialys