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Half-Year Review of Mercialys’ Liquidity Agreement

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

  • 261,741 shares,
  • Euro 4,355,705.39.

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:

  • 345,930 shares,
  • Euro 2,389,808.95.

At December 31, 2025, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

  • 305,365 shares,
  • Euro 3,663,832.39.

In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2026 and June 30, 2026 are presented below:

 

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Amount in euros

Purchases

3,411

1,858,547

21,337,805.96

Sales

3,661

1,902,171

22,028,702.38

******

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre,
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

Contacts

Mercialys

Mercialys

BOURSE:MERY
Details
Headquarters: 16-18 rue du Quatre Septembre, 75002 Paris, France
CEO: Vincent Ravat
Employees: 131
Organization: PRI
Revenues: 175 (2020)
Net Income: 96 (2020)
Release Versions
EnglishFrench

Contacts

Mercialys

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