Southland Awarded Projects in the Caribbean and Southwest Totaling $25 Million

GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SLND and SLND WS) (“Southland”) announced today it was awarded approximately $25 million in new projects through two of its subsidiaries, American Bridge Company and Oscar Renda Contracting. In the Caribbean, American Bridge Company was awarded multiple marine and port facility contracts, including the design-build installation of a conventional buoy mooring system, the installation of quay crane hurricane tie-down systems, and rock revetment and breakwater construction, among others. In the Southwest, Oscar Renda Contracting was awarded various emergency water infrastructure projects.

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. The company serves the bridges, tunneling, communications, data centers, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas. For more information, please visit Southland’s website at www.southlandholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Southland’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Southland’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Southland’s control. Southland’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by Southland in this press release is based only on information currently available to Southland and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Southland undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.