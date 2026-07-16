Jadian Increases WareSpace Commitment to Over $500 Million as Platform Expands Nationally

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jadian Capital (“Jadian”), an investment firm focused on alternative real estate and asset-intensive businesses, has increased its equity commitment to WareSpace to over $500 million, underscoring its continued conviction in the platform’s long-term growth opportunity.

WareSpace, which was co-founded by Levi Cohen, Joseph Ely, and Jadian, is a leading owner and operator of micro-bay industrial assets, providing heavy-duty storage and workspace for America’s small businesses. This expanded commitment will support WareSpace’s next phase of growth as the company plans to scale from 32 locations today to 100 locations across major U.S. markets.

WareSpace currently serves nearly 1,500 tenants spanning a diverse mix of industries including contractors, logistics providers, light manufacturers, and other service-oriented businesses seeking workspace and storage solutions in infill locations.

“The upsized investment reflects our strategy of building, supporting, and scaling platforms that we believe can create durable competitive advantages,” said Jarret Cohen, Managing Partner and Founder at Jadian.

“Demand for professionally managed micro-bay industrial space continues to exceed available supply in many markets,” said Matthew Hennessy, Director at Jadian. “Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, yet over the past several years, the vast majority of new industrial development has been concentrated in big box facilities for large-format users. WareSpace addresses this gap in the market with an innovative and compelling product.”

“Small businesses have long been underserved when it comes to high-quality, flexible space that supports their business,” said Joseph Ely, Co-Founder and COO of WareSpace. “WareSpace was developed to change that by creating space designed for the way these companies operate.”

“We've been fortunate to build WareSpace alongside Jadian,” said Levi Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of WareSpace. “Their partnership has been instrumental in helping us grow from an idea into a national platform.”

About Jadian Capital

Jadian is an investment firm founded in 2017 focused on alternative real estate and asset-intensive businesses. The firm invests across the capital structure, primarily in new or growing platforms, as well as in special situations. Jadian has offices in Stamford, Connecticut and New York. The firm currently has approximately $3.4 billion in assets under management, supported by leading institutional investors. In addition to its investment management business, the firm owns JIOS, a vertically integrated industrial outdoor storage platform based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About WareSpace

WareSpace is a national micro-bay industrial platform serving small businesses. Formed in 2021 by Levi Cohen, Joseph Ely, and Jadian Capital, WareSpace acquires and converts infill assets into flexible, amenity-rich industrial suites designed for small businesses. With units ranging from 500 to 2,500 square feet, WareSpace delivers a turnkey experience that goes beyond physical space, providing integrated services that help businesses thrive. WareSpace owns 32 locations serving entrepreneurs, contractors, logistics providers, and other growing businesses across the United States.