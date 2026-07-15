CORRECTING and REPLACING Cooley Named an Official Legal Services Provider of LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fifth paragraph quote attribution name should read: Elisabeth Freinberg (instead of Elisabeth Frienberg).

“We are honored to partner with LA28 in bringing the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles.” Rachel Proffitt, CEO of Cooley Share

The updated release reads:

COOLEY NAMED AN OFFICIAL LEGAL SERVICES PROVIDER OF LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

Cooley LLP today announced it has been selected as an Official Legal Services Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. As part of the partnership, Cooley will provide a full suite of legal services to LA28 over the next three years, supporting both corporate and litigation matters as the organization prepares to host the world in Los Angeles in 2028.

Cooley’s work will span the breadth of LA28’s legal needs, helping the organization navigate the commercial, operational and regulatory complexities associated with delivering a global event of this magnitude. The firm will bring to bear its integrated approach and experience advising clients at the intersection of sports and technology. The partnership will also create opportunities for Cooley to engage in pro bono legal support to LA28 which will help to facilitate LA28’s goal of creating an inclusive Olympic and Paralympic Games and a monumental moment for the city of Los Angeles.

“We are honored to partner with LA28 in bringing the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles,” said Rachel Proffitt, CEO of Cooley. “There is an extraordinary energy and purpose behind building an event of this scale — one that unites athletes, fans and communities around the world. At Cooley, we are proud to contribute to that effort, drawing on our experience supporting some of the most dynamic companies, leagues and emerging platforms in sports. Just as importantly, this partnership allows us to create meaningful impact beyond the Games — giving back to the Los Angeles community in ways that reflect our values as a firm.”

Cooley has long advised leading organizations across the sports landscape, including teams, leagues, investors, media platforms and companies operating in adjacent sectors such as fitness, gaming, collectibles and data. Through its Sports+ offering, the firm supports clients on matters ranging from transactions and financings to intellectual property, regulatory compliance and dispute resolution.

"The LA28 Games will set a new standard for what a home Games can be — and having the right partners in place is how we get there," said Elisabeth Freinberg, Chief Legal Officer of LA28. “We’re excited to work with Cooley as an Official Legal Services Provider, leveraging their experience and strategic insight to help deliver a Games that reflects the spirit, creativity and innovation of Los Angeles.”

Cooley will advise LA28’s legal operations across multiple areas in the lead-up to the Games and will act as a key advisor as preparations accelerate, and the global spotlight turns to Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture, and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including becoming the first Olympic Games in history to feature more women athletes than men, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports, and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality, ticketing, and with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

ABOUT TEAM USA

Team USA is the world’s largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.com.

ABOUT COOLEY LLP

Clients partner with Cooley on transformative deals, complex IP and regulatory matters, and high-stakes litigation. Cooley has nearly 1,400 lawyers across 19 offices in the United States, Asia and Europe, and a total workforce of more than 3,000 people.