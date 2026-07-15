Willdan Selected by Encina Wastewater Authority for $31 Million Cogeneration Project

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that they have been selected by Encina Wastewater Authority (Encina) for a $31 million design-build contract to deliver a renewable cogeneration project. This project will use renewable biogas generated from wastewater treatment to produce on-site electricity and support resilient plant operations. This high-efficiency renewable energy system will include a new biogas conditioning system, low-emission generators, emissions reduction upgrades to existing generators, and a battery energy storage system with a microgrid controller.

“This project allows us to provide continuous service to the North San Diego County communities we serve, ensuring uninterrupted operations even during periods of constrained utility power or grid disruptions,” said Scott McClelland, General Manager of Encina. “Our goal is to significantly reduce emissions for permit compliance, allowing us to utilize all of our renewable biogas resources to generate power for 100% of our current electrical needs.”

“Many public agencies are looking for solutions that can bolster critical infrastructure while improving sustainability,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO. “We appreciate this opportunity to create a solution for Encina that adds long-term value and energy resiliency to their operations.”

About the Encina Wastewater Authority

The Encina Wastewater Authority (Encina) is a public agency located in Carlsbad, California. Encina provides wastewater treatment services to more than 379,000 residents in northwestern San Diego County. Encina’s facilities and services are essential for protecting the local ocean environment, preserving public health, and providing valuable water resources for the region. Encina is owned by six public agencies governed by a Joint Powers Agreement. Under this Agreement, owners share in the operational and management costs of Encina, the objective being to cooperatively fund economical and high-tech facilities. The six owners are: the City of Carlsbad, City of Vista, City of Encinitas, Vallecitos Water District, Buena Sanitation District, and the Leucadia Wastewater District.

About Willdan

Willdan is a technical services company focused on energy and infrastructure solutions. These solutions include energy planning and analytics, consulting, software, public finance, engineering, and program implementation. Willdan serves utilities, state and local governments, and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com or follow Willdan on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended January 2, 2026. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.