Goer Dynamics and IMAX Partner to Develop World’s First IMAX In-Vehicle Entertainment System

QINGDAO, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goer Dynamics, IMAX (NYSE: IMAX), and IMAX China (HKEX: 1970) today announced a strategic partnership to develop the world’s first IMAX-branded in-vehicle entertainment system. Designed in collaboration between Goer Dynamics and IMAX, the all-new system will include advanced multi-dimensional acoustic architecture and a calibrated high-definition video display, meeting the growing demand for premium, immersive entertainment as autonomous vehicles create a “third living space.”

The partnership was announced today in a ceremony in Qingdao, and the first systems are expected to enter commercial production by the end of 2026. Goer Dynamics and IMAX will co-market the systems to premium auto manufacturers across China.

“With the advent of autonomous driving, we believe car buyers will increasingly focus on immersive entertainment systems in their purchase decisions and we are excited to work with Goer Group — a premier manufacturing partner to some of the world’s biggest technology companies — to capture that opportunity,” said Daniel Manwaring, CEO of IMAX China. “With our strong global brand and expertise in entertainment technology, we believe IMAX has the opportunity to set a new standard in premium in-vehicle entertainment.”

“Autonomous driving continues to reshape the relationship between people and their vehicles, and the in-car immersive audio-visual experience will gradually become a key consideration for consumers when purchasing smart vehicles. IMAX is an iconic brand in the global entertainment sector, possessing a mature ecosystem of content and technology, making this collaboration perfectly timed,” said Tony Jiang, Chairman and CEO of Goer Dynamics. “We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with IMAX. By leveraging Goer Dynamic's long-standing expertise in high-end automotive acoustics and smart cockpit system solutions, combined with IMAX’s cutting-edge imaging technology, this powerful alliance is committed to creating an industry-leading in-car immersive entertainment system, delivering a truly premium mobile cinema experience tailored for the on-the-go environment.”

The all-new system includes IMAX-exclusive enhanced acoustic architecture engineered for ultra-high dynamic range and industry-leading low-frequency power — delivering a robust, distortion-free bass response.

This sensory depth is paired with a IMAX-certified smart display system. Utilizing a large 4K HDR flip-down display with custom-engineered technologies, the system meticulously recreates hyper-refined cinematic details while leveraging intelligent ambient light adaptation to preserve image integrity across changing road environments.

To meet the diverse requirements of global automotive manufacturers, the system will be available with modular configurations supporting a range of in-cabin loudspeaker setups and tailored to different vehicle trims. This highly flexible deployment strategy allows global OEMs to seamlessly embed the system across a broad spectrum of vehicle platforms, offering a highly mature, market-ready entertainment solution.

The partnership with Goer Dynamics furthers on IMAX’s recent efforts to bring its signature quality to a wider array of entertainment experiences and extensions, including live events, home entertainment, and merchandise.

About Goer Dynamics

Founded in 2020, Goer Dynamics is a global leader in acoustic systems and premium audio-visual entertainment solutions under Goer Group. The company owns and operates leading brands including Dynaudio, XEO, and LIBRATONE, with businesses spanning premium home audio, professional studio monitoring, automotive cockpit experiences, consumer electronics, and audio-visual technologies. With operations across more than 10 cities in 6 countries, Goer Dynamics continues to integrate global R&D and market resources, establishing a fully integrated value chain spanning research and development, design, manufacturing, and content. To date, the company has delivered in-vehicle entertainment systems for nearly three million new energy vehicles.

For more information, please visit: www.goerdynamics.com

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation and was incorporated as a limited liability company under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX's business throughout Greater China. Shares of IMAX China trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970.”

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) is a global leader in entertainment technology, delivering immersive cinematic experiences through proprietary software, architecture, and projection systems. Filmmakers, studios, and artists worldwide use IMAX to connect with audiences at scale, making its network one of the most powerful platforms for blockbuster events and entertainment.

Headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, IMAX operates 1,865 systems across 91 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code “1970.” IMAX and related marks are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. For more information, visit www.imax.com.