Universiapolis — Université Internationale d’Agadir and Earn2Trade Announce Strategic Partnership to Integrate Proprietary Trading Education into Master’s Program

AGADIR, Morocco & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universiapolis — Université Internationale d’Agadir (ISIAM Business School) and Bahia Education Services L.L.C., the authorized provider of Earn2Trade products in the MENA region, today announced a formal educational partnership. This exclusive collaboration integrates Earn2Trade’s structured trading education, trader evaluation pathways, and proprietary trading concepts into the University’s Master’s program in Financial Engineering and Trading.

A direct path from the classroom to a funded trading account, built into Morocco's Master's in Financial Engineering and Trading. Share

The partnership aims to bridge the gap between academic finance and real-world financial markets by providing students with structured exposure to futures trading, trading discipline, and career pathways in the financial trading industry.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in providing our students with practical, industry-aligned financial education,” said Habiba Elbardai, Dean of Universiapolis. “By integrating Earn2Trade’s comprehensive resources into our curriculum, we are equipping our Master’s students with the tools and evaluations they need to succeed in the competitive field of proprietary trading.”

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Curriculum Integration: Earn2Trade’s educational content, including the Beginner Crash Course, will be formally integrated into the fifth academic year of the University’s accredited Master’s program.

Earn2Trade’s educational content, including the Beginner Crash Course, will be formally integrated into the fifth academic year of the University’s accredited Master’s program. Co-Issued Certification: Students who successfully complete the required coursework and pass the University’s completion verification will receive a certificate co-issued by Universiapolis and Earn2Trade.

Students who successfully complete the required coursework and pass the University’s completion verification will receive a certificate co-issued by Universiapolis and Earn2Trade. Real-World Simulation: Eligible Master’s students will receive at least two months of free access to Earn2Trade Demo Accounts, featuring live or live-equivalent market data, allowing them to practice trading strategies in a risk-free environment.

Eligible Master’s students will receive at least two months of free access to Earn2Trade Demo Accounts, featuring live or live-equivalent market data, allowing them to practice trading strategies in a risk-free environment. Career Pathways for Graduates: Upon successful completion of the Master’s program, eligible graduates will be provided with one free Earn2Trade Trader Career Path 50K Examination. Graduates who pass this rigorous evaluation will have the opportunity to receive a funded trading account through an authorized proprietary trading firm.

Upon successful completion of the Master’s program, eligible graduates will be provided with one free Earn2Trade Trader Career Path 50K Examination. Graduates who pass this rigorous evaluation will have the opportunity to receive a funded trading account through an authorized proprietary trading firm. Student Engagement and Support: The partnership includes annual student guidance events, campus visits, and the provision of twenty free Trader Career Path 50K accounts as giveaways to eligible students each January.

“We are thrilled to partner with a prestigious institution like Universiapolis,” said Osvaldo Dos Santos, Owner of Bahia Education Services L.L.C. “Our mission at Earn2Trade is to provide accessible, high-quality trading education and evaluation. This exclusive academic integration ensures that students in Morocco have a direct, structured pathway to learn proprietary trading and potentially secure funded trading accounts upon graduation.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Earn2Trade serves as the University’s exclusive partner for structured trading education programs and trader evaluation pathways related to the Master’s Program.

For more information about the Master’s program in Financial Engineering and Trading, please visit the Universiapolis website. For more information about Earn2Trade’s educational programs and trader evaluations, visit Earn2Trade.com.

About Universiapolis — Université Internationale d’Agadir Universiapolis (ISIAM Business School) is a leading academic institution located in Agadir, Morocco. The University offers a wide range of academic programs, including finance, engineering, and management, dedicated to fostering innovation, academic excellence, and professional readiness among its students.

About Bahia Education Services L.L.C. and Earn2Trade Bahia Education Services L.L.C., based in Dubai, UAE, is the authorized and licensed provider of Earn2Trade LLC products and services throughout the MENA region. Earn2Trade is a premier trading education brand and platform that provides comprehensive study materials, trader evaluation programs, and funded trading pathways for aspiring proprietary traders worldwide.