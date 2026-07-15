Aqua Pennsylvania Wins More Than $74 Million in PENNVEST Funding for PFAS Removal

BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aqua Pennsylvania announced it was awarded $74.3 million in a combination of principal forgiveness loans and low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). The funding will support several PFAS treatment projects, including at the Neshaminy Water Treatment Plant in Bucks County. This latest round of PENNVEST loans also marks a significant milestone in Aqua’s mission to seek out alternative funding sources. Since 2021, Aqua Pennsylvania has obtained $270.2 million from PENNVEST to complete crucial infrastructure upgrades at a reduced cost to customers. Of the total amount, more than $260 million since 2024.

“Aqua Pennsylvania is dedicated to delivering affordable drinking water and wastewater services to our customers across the Commonwealth,” said Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca. “Our team has been aggressive in its commitment to pursue alternative funding to lessen the financial burden on our customers. I want to thank PENNVEST for its continued support and recognition of the work we do every day.”

Neshaminy Water Plant PFAS Treatment System

Nearly $61 million in PENNVEST funding will support the construction of a PFAS treatment system for Aqua’s Neshaminy Water Treatment Plant. The system will use Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) units to treat 15 million gallons of drinking water per day, which will meet federal regulatory requirements for drinking water. The Neshaminy Water Treatment Plant serves approximately 62,000 customers in Montgomery and Bucks Counties. Construction is expected to be completed by late summer 2028.

PFAS Treatment Systems at Well Sites

Aqua obtained nearly $13.5 million in PENNVEST funding to support three PFAS treatment installation projects at community well sites in Chester and Luzerne Counties. The PFAS treatment systems will positively impact nearly 5,700 customers.

CHESTER COUNTY

Embreeville Well, West Bradford, Caln, and East Brandywine Townships

Hollow Run Well, West Whiteland and West Goshen Townships

LUZERNE COUNTY

Oak Hill Well 3, Lehman Township

Construction at these well facilities is expected to be completed by fall 2027.

Aqua Pennsylvania is already in full compliance with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) PFAS drinking water standards. The additional treatment at these sites is needed to comply with the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) drinking water standard.

Learn more about Aqua’s dedication to providing high-quality water and wastewater service here.

About Aqua Pennsylvania

Aqua Pennsylvania provides water and wastewater service to approximately 1.5 million people in 33 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Visit AquaWater.com for more information or follow @MyAquaWater on Facebook and @MyAquaWater on X.

About Essential

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) delivers safe, clean, reliable services that improve quality of life for individuals, families, and entire communities. With a focus on water, wastewater and natural gas, Essential is committed to sustainable growth, operational excellence, a superior customer experience, and premier employer status. We are advocates for the communities we serve and are dedicated stewards of natural lands, protecting thousands of acres of forests and other habitats throughout our footprint.

Operating as the Aqua and Peoples brands, Essential serves approximately 5.5 million people across nine states. Essential is one of the most significant publicly traded water, wastewater service and natural gas providers in the U.S. Learn more at www.essential.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. The Company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent its views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the capital to be invested, including the timing of capital investments, in Aqua’s water and wastewater infrastructure; that it will continue to seek and receive grants, principal loan forgiveness and low-interest loans; compliance with state and federal regulations; and the impact of any funding received on customer rates. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including the factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s annual, quarterly and other SEC filings. The Company is not under any obligation - and expressly disclaims any such obligation - to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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