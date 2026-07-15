NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quinte Financial Technologies (Quinte), a leading enterprise case management provider, today announced that Stillman Bank has selected its flagship solution, CaseHUB, to strengthen and modernize its Reg E dispute operations. It manages high-risk operational cases including fraud, disputes, and complaints, in a single, policy-controlled system, applying automation to dispute workflows so bank staff can resolve cases faster with every action logged and available for review.

Stillman Bank selects Quinte’s CaseHUB to strengthen Reg E Dispute Operations - governed automation delivers faster, more consistent case resolution, compliance confidence, and a complete audit trail Share

Stillman Bank selected CaseHUB to modernize its dispute management processes. CaseHUB enables the bank to improve case visibility and tracking, optimize workflows through automation, gain centralized access to transaction history and documentation, enhance reporting capabilities, and deliver automated notifications and reminders that create seamless and consistent customer experiences.

“Using CaseHUB, Stillman Bank will gain a more structured and efficient approach to dispute management, helping us improve our overall operational consistency while supporting a stronger customer experience,” said Phyllis Oldenburg, Executive Vice President, Stillman Bank.

CaseHUB will provide Stillman Bank with an integrated, workflow-enabled solution designed to enhance Reg E disputes, and enables end-to-end case tracking, reduces manual intervention, improves data accuracy, and provides robust reporting capabilities. Consolidating dispute management into a single system, CaseHUB gives bank staff greater transparency and efficiency, while supporting faster resolution times and improved customer communication.

“We are excited to be working with Stillman Bank,” said Sriram Natarajan, President, Quinte. “Through this CaseHUB implementation, Stillman Bank will be better positioned to strengthen operational workflows, enhance compliance processes, and continue delivering the high level of personalized service its customers expect.”

About Quinte Financial Technologies

Quinte is a leading enterprise case management provider for banks, credit unions, CUSOs, and fintechs. Through its CaseHUB platform, financial institutions manage regulated and compliance-sensitive case activity within a single, policy-controlled system that replaces fragmented tools and manual processes. By embedding regulatory timelines, compliance controls, and workflow automation directly into operational execution, Quinte helps financial institutions strengthen oversight, reduce operational risk, and scale high-accountability work. At Quinte, AI and automation are applied with intention; the right capability, matched to the right workflow, never for its own sake. By anchoring these tools in a governed, auditable framework institutions can embrace innovation without ceding control.

Learn more at QuinteFT.com or follow us on LinkedIn.