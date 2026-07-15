Avangrid Foundation and Northeastern University’s Roux Institute Launch 2026 Intrapreneurship for Nonprofits Program

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Avangrid Foundation, the philanthropic arm of leading energy company Avangrid Inc., a member of the Iberdrola Group, today joined Northeastern University's Roux Institute and nonprofit leaders from across Maine to kick off the 2026 Intrapreneurship for Nonprofits Program. Made possible through a $125,000 grant from the Avangrid Foundation, the program provides participating nonprofits with hands-on workshops, expert mentorship, and strategic guidance to help build, test, and scale innovative ideas that strengthen their long-term impact and financial resilience.

"Strong communities are built through collaboration, innovation, and investment in local organizations,” said Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda. “The Intrapreneurship for Nonprofits Program reflects those values by helping nonprofits develop new approaches to achieving their missions and maintaining long-term success. The Avangrid Foundation’s support of this important initiative empowers organizations that make a meaningful difference across Maine every day."

“Nonprofit organizations are at the heart of thriving communities, and we're proud to support leaders who are finding innovative ways to advance their missions and expand their impact,” said Pablo Colón, Executive Director of the Avangrid Foundation and Director of Corporate Citizenship at Avangrid. “Through our partnership with Northeastern University's Roux Institute, the Intrapreneurship for Nonprofits Program provides participating organizations with the tools, mentorship, and resources they need to sustainable growth while continuing to serve communities across Maine."

The event featured remarks from Pablo Colón, Executive Director of the Avangrid Foundation and Director of Corporate Citizenship at Avangrid, and Joanne Bean, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camp Sunshine and a participant in the program's 2025 cohort. They were joined by representatives from Northeastern University's Roux Institute and leaders from nonprofit organizations across Maine participating in the 2026 program.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the Avangrid Foundation for a second year of the Intrapreneurship for Nonprofits program. The response from last year's inaugural cohort and the community demonstrated just how much demand exists for innovation within Maine's nonprofit sector. By combining entrepreneurial thinking with mission-driven leadership, together we are helping nonprofit organizations develop new solutions, build capacity, and create lasting impact in the communities they serve. Avangrid's continued investment is not only helping individual organizations grow, it's strengthening Maine's entire nonprofit ecosystem,” said Chris Torina, Director of Entrepreneurship, Northeastern University's Roux Institute.

Anna Ackerman, Entrepreneurship Program Manager at the Roux Institute, created and has spearheaded this program since its inception in 2023. This cohort marks the program's fourth iteration. The 10 new participating nonprofits will join a growing network of 26 alumni nonprofits. This six-month program will include seven workshops running from July through September, including "Leveraging AI for Intrapreneurship," run by the Custom Learning team at the Roux Institute, as well as "Customer Discovery" and "Business Model and Pricing," and more, run by mentors from Northeastern's Venture Mentor Network. The showcase will be held on December 8th at the Roux Institute.

About Avangrid Foundation: The Avangrid Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that funds philanthropic investments that primarily impact communities where Avangrid, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate. Since 2001, the Avangrid Foundation and its predecessors have invested more than $45 million in partnerships that focus on building sustainable, vital and healthy communities; preserving cultural and artistic heritage; advancing education; and improving people’s lives. The Avangrid Foundation is committed to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.avangrid.com/avangrid-foundation.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. is a leading energy company in the United States working to meet the growing demand for energy for homes and businesses across the nation through service, innovation, and continued investments by expanding grid infrastructure and energy generation projects. Avangrid has offices in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and Oregon, including operations in 25 states with approximately $50 billion in assets. Avangrid owns and operates seven electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.4 million customers in New York and New England. It also owns and operates nearly 100 energy generation facilities across the United States producing more than 11 GW of power for over 3 million customers. Avangrid employs approximately 8,500 people and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2026 for the eighth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit http://www.avangrid.com.