CACI Continues Modernization of U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command’s Integrated Business Systems

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year technology contract valued at up to $113 million by the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) to continue modernizing a portfolio of mission-critical business applications used by both ashore personnel and MSC’s global fleet.

“The Military Sealift Command plays a vital role in sustaining U.S. and allied operations around the world, and CACI is proud to continue supporting that mission,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team is delivering secure, resilient technology that modernizes critical business systems, strengthens operational readiness, and helps MSC respond faster to operational demands. This award reinforces CACI's role as a trusted technology partner to the Department of War and our commitment to advancing the capabilities our customers depend on.”

MSC operates approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish Navy ships, conduct specialized missions, strategically preposition combat cargo at sea around the world and move military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners.

Under this contract, CACI delivers program management, engineering, software development, cloud and cybersecurity capabilities, ensuring resilient, secure, and scalable technology for MSC’s government‑owned vessels and associated command sites. By integrating artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and intelligent automation across ashore and afloat environments, CACI is streamlining operations, reducing downtime, and delivering faster, data‑driven decision support that enhances readiness for MSC’s worldwide fleet.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a technology-first national security company with 27,000 talented employees. We expand the limits of national security through innovation, discipline, and operational excellence. We ensure our customers’ success by delivering technologies to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500™, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

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