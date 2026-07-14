Simform’s TrueMorph - Data Modernization Solution Achieves Microsoft Azure IP Co-sell Eligible Status

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simform, a leading digital engineering firm, today announced that its AI-native data modernization solution, TrueMorph, has achieved Microsoft Azure IP Co-sell eligible status. TrueMorph is an AI-powered, cloud-scale data migration, integration, and transformation tool that accelerates the journey from legacy analytics stacks to an AI-ready data platform with Microsoft Fabric.

Simform's AI-native data modernization solution, TrueMorph, has achieved Microsoft Azure IP Co-sell eligible status. Share

This status enables Microsoft sellers and partners to identify TrueMorph for qualified co-sell opportunities. It gives eligible enterprise customers a Marketplace-based procurement path for Fabric-led data modernization. It also helps streamline billing and apply purchases toward their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACCs), along with other benefits.

Why the Azure IP Co-Sell Status Matters for Enterprise Leaders and Channel Partners

Simplified Marketplace Procurement - Enterprises can procure through Microsoft Marketplace using established purchasing workflows, helping reduce vendor onboarding and procurement complexity.

- Enterprises can procure through Microsoft Marketplace using established purchasing workflows, helping reduce vendor onboarding and procurement complexity. Strategic Budget Efficiency: Eligible customers can apply qualifying TrueMorph purchases through Microsoft Marketplace toward their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments.

Eligible customers can apply qualifying TrueMorph purchases through Microsoft Marketplace toward their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments. Unified Architectural Support: Simform’s engineers and Microsoft’s field architects work as a single team, giving you a direct line to deploy complex workloads on Microsoft Fabric without the usual overhead.

Accelerating the Journey to a Modern Data Platform with Microsoft Fabric

AI-Powered Data Transformations: TrueMorph automates data profiling, transformation, and quality checks to eliminate the overhead of scattered multi-cloud data.

TrueMorph automates data profiling, transformation, and quality checks to eliminate the overhead of scattered multi-cloud data. Built-in Legacy Migrations: TrueMorph has built-in capabilities to migrate pipeline and reporting components of legacy analytics stacks, including SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, OBIEE, OBIP, and Informatica Power Center. It also has the capabilities to migrate some transactional databases, like Oracle to SQL DB inside Microsoft Fabric and reports from Tableau to Power BI.

TrueMorph has built-in capabilities to migrate pipeline and reporting components of legacy analytics stacks, including SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, OBIEE, OBIP, and Informatica Power Center. It also has the capabilities to migrate some transactional databases, like Oracle to SQL DB inside Microsoft Fabric and reports from Tableau to Power BI. Enterprise-Grade Governance and Security: TrueMorph embeds governance and security across every stage of the pipeline—with an AI-readiness check at each layer, human-in-the-loop approvals before data is promoted to Gold, and secure connectivity for cloud sources—backed by Azure Key Vault, Microsoft Entra ID, Purview, Unity Catalog, data lineage, and Azure Monitor.

"This IP Co-sell status deepens our alignment with Microsoft, allowing us to activate a powerful, unified go-to-market motion alongside Microsoft sellers to address enterprise data fragmentation,” shared Rajat Bigghe, Director of Alliances at Simform. "Together, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate client migration timelines and establish a stable, governed analytics foundation on Microsoft Fabric."

“Data modernization is where a lot of AI initiatives stall, so it's good to meet customers right at that point. With Azure IP Co-sell status, Simform's TrueMorph solution is validated to work in the Fabric ecosystem and enables Microsoft and Simform field teams to go to market together, which is what ultimately helps customers move faster,” shared Juan Llovet de Casso, Cloud Solution Architect at Microsoft.

Real-World Impact: Modernizing Data Operations for a Global Vending and Retail Automation Operator

TrueMorph helped a major multi-region retail automation and vending operator running operations across the US, UK, Canada, and Mexico. As the business grew, its regional data was scattered across a multi-cloud environment, causing duplicate infrastructure costs and making cross-border reporting a slow, manual headache.

Simform used TrueMorph to consolidate these scattered workloads onto Azure, moving 400–500 GB of operational data into a single, unified Microsoft Fabric setup. TrueMorph automated the data cleaning and mapping processes, allowing the business to run all its reporting smoothly through Power BI without constant manual data shifting. The unified data cut product stockouts by 30%, boosted delivery speeds by 20%, and cut the time it takes to onboard a new regional operator down to just eight weeks.

“Simform has been a trusted partner in helping us accelerate our cloud and AI initiatives. Their tech expertise, collaborative approach, and commitment to delivering business outcomes have enabled us to drive meaningful transformation and achieve our strategic objectives.” - CEO of the retail automation and vending operations company.

TrueMorph is currently available on the Microsoft Marketplace, allowing enterprises to buy the solution directly while utilizing existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC) to simplify procurement. To learn more about how TrueMorph’s Azure co-sell eligibility accelerates data modernization, read the blog published alongside this announcement.

About Simform

Simform is a digital engineering company specializing in Product Engineering, Cloud, Data, Agentic AI and Enterprise Platform Innovation. As an Azure Expert MSP, a distinction held by fewer than 105 companies among 400,000+ Microsoft partners and a solution partner, we bring unmatched depth in Microsoft's cloud and AI ecosystem. We deliver outcomes faster through 15+ solution accelerators and dozens of reusable tools and frameworks. Simform serves hi-tech companies, ISVs, and digital natives through Product and Platform Engineering, while supporting enterprise transformation across healthcare and life sciences, financial services, retail, manufacturing, logistics, and professional services.