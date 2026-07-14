H2O AI Super Agent™ is Added by AT&T to Power Enterprise Agentic AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O AI Super Agent™ is now being used by AT&T in its next phase of agentic AI initiatives and Ask AT&T, deploying autonomous agentic capabilities in workflows across customer experience, fraud prevention, field operations, enterprise research, and intelligent automation.

H2O AI Super Agent helps us orchestrate predictive AI and autonomous agents in a scalable architecture built for production. Share

The H2O AI Super Agent™ enables AT&T to orchestrate autonomous deep research agents, enterprise-grade retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines, predictive AI systems, and fine-tuned SLMs within a unified architecture designed for enterprise execution.

This new integration builds on a long-standing relationship between AT&T and H2O.ai focused on operationalizing AI in production environments where scale, latency, governance, and cost efficiency matter. On an average day, AT&T processes tens of billions of tokens across enterprise AI workloads and has increasingly adopted fine-tuned small language models (SLMs) to improve accuracy, optimize latency at scale, and reduce costs by up to 90%.

“At AT&T, we operate AI systems at enormous scale, processing about 45 billion tokens per day across complex environments, including customer and network operations, fraud prevention, and enterprise workflows,” said Andy Markus, Chief Data Officer at AT&T. “As our AI initiatives expand, we need to reduce operational complexity, improve reasoning across separate systems, and deploy lower-latency, cost-efficient AI with enterprise-grade governance.

“H2O AI Super Agent helps us orchestrate predictive AI and autonomous agents in a scalable architecture built for production. We see the opportunities to improve our employee and customer experiences, by deploying meaningful AI tools that drive business value and better serve our customers.”

— Andy Markus, Chief Data Officer at AT&T

Moving Beyond Single Agents to Autonomous Enterprise Systems

At the core of the H2O AI Super Agent is H2O.ai’s convergence of agentic, generative, and predictive AI, combining large language and reasoning models with purpose-built, fine-tuned SLMs and predictive engines. This multi-agent architecture enables agents to reason over structured and unstructured data, make predictions, and execute decisions within end-to-end enterprise workflows.

Rather than operating as a single executor, the H2O AI Super Agent acts as an orchestrator—decomposing high-level objectives such as enterprise research, analysis, synthesis, and decision support into structured sub-tasks, deploying agents in parallel, and dynamically adapting workflows based on context.

How AT&T Will Use the H2O AI Super Agent Across the Business

As part of the deployment, AT&T is using the H2O AI Super Agent to support workflows across customer experience, network operations, security, and risk management, including:

Fraud prevention and financial crime detection , using predictive and agentic intelligence to identify anomalies and reduce risk



, using predictive and agentic intelligence to identify anomalies and reduce risk Customer experience and field operations intelligence , leveraging fine-tuned language models to improve resolution quality, response speed, and operational efficiency



, leveraging fine-tuned language models to improve resolution quality, response speed, and operational efficiency Enterprise research, document intelligence, and content generation , enabling the agent-based RAG capability to “talk” to documents



, enabling the agent-based RAG capability to “talk” to documents Advanced analysis and visualization of structured data , including tabular, spreadsheet-based, network, and tower datasets



, including tabular, spreadsheet-based, network, and tower datasets Expansion of the Ask AT&T platform, with new agent-powered capabilities and interoperable workflows across internal systems and APIs

Enterprise-Ready and Built for Regulated Environments

The H2O AI Super Agent is designed for enterprise production from the ground up, with embedded risk controls, audit trails, and governance. For regulated environments, H2O.ai supports sovereign AI deployments, including air-gapped and on-premises configurations, allowing organizations to deploy agentic AI within their own infrastructure while maintaining full control over data, models, and execution.

“AT&T stands out as one of the most advanced enterprise AI organizations in the world – we are excited to be powering thousands of users and agents on Ask AT&T. H2O AI Super Agents are sophisticated coding agents with accurate tool calling, orchestrating deep research, reasoning, predictive intelligence, and purpose-built small language models. They are designed for traceable, high-fidelity execution across long-running business tasks on both private and public data.”

— Sri Ambati, Founder and CEO at H2O.ai

The collaboration also includes the co-development of the H2O AI Feature Store, originally built to support AT&T’s massive enterprise data ecosystem. Designed to help teams reuse, govern, and operationalize machine learning features across the enterprise, the platform addressed one of the most resource-intensive challenges in AI development: feature engineering.

Beyond enterprise AI deployments, the collaboration has also included joint AI-for-Good initiatives, such as flood prediction research with Argonne National Laboratory, validating that AI-driven models can replicate complex physics-based simulations and accelerate scientific discovery.

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is on a mission to democratize AI for Good. As the world’s leading agentic AI company, H2O.ai converges Generative and Predictive AI to help enterprises and public sector agencies develop purpose-built Agents, SLMs, and solutions on their private data. With a focus on secure, compliant, and infrastructure-flexible Sovereign AI deployments, H2O.ai delivers solutions that align with the highest standards of data privacy and control.

Its open-source technology is trusted by over 20,000 organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 500. H2O.ai powers AI transformation for companies like AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Chipotle, Workday, Progressive Insurance, and NIH.

Through its AI for Good program, H2O.ai supports nonprofits, public sector agencies, and global institutions in advancing healthcare, education, disaster response, and environmental sustainability using agentic and predictive AI.

H2O.ai partners include NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, Cisco, HPE, EY, Databricks, Snowflake, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Azure, Oracle, Anthropic, OpenAI, VAT Data, and MinIO. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations, and communities in advancing education, healthcare, and environmental conservation. With a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, H2O.ai aims to co-create valuable AI applications for all users.

H2O.ai has raised $256 million from investors, including Commonwealth Bank, NVIDIA, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Capital One, Nexus Ventures, and New York Life.

For more information, visit www.h2o.ai.