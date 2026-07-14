Quik! and High Meadow Solutions Collaborate to Launch Quik! for Salesforce

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quik!, a leader in forms and data standardization for financial services, and High Meadow Solutions, a consulting firm specializing in AI strategy, systems integration, and business transformation for wealth management firms, have announced a strategic partnership to launch Quik! for Salesforce.

Quik! for Salesforce combines trusted client data, compliant forms, and electronic signature into a single native Salesforce experience. Share

For years, wealth management firms have invested heavily in Salesforce to manage client relationships, yet forms-based workflows have remained fragmented. Building a seamless experience often required firms to combine multiple third-party solutions, develop custom integrations, or purchase costly overlays that displayed forms outside the Salesforce experience. The result was higher implementation costs, longer deployment timelines, and a disconnected advisor workflow. Quik! for Salesforce is designed to change that.

Quik! for Salesforce delivers a native forms experience that brings Quik!'s forms directly into Salesforce. Advisors can launch forms from a client record, automatically pre-fill trusted CRM data, complete remaining information once, and generate finished documents for electronic signature—all without leaving Salesforce.

Unlike traditional forms integrations, Quik! for Salesforce is delivered as a near-turnkey Salesforce application with pre-built components, standardized field mappings, and the flexibility to support each firm's unique workflows. By eliminating complex implementation challenges, firms can deploy faster while providing advisors with a seamless transaction experience.

“Advisory firms shouldn't have to spend months building Salesforce-driven forms workflows,” said Richard Walker, CEO of Quik!. “Quik! for Salesforce combines trusted client data, compliant forms, and electronic signature into a single native Salesforce experience, allowing firms to accelerate implementation while giving advisors a simpler, more connected way to complete transactions.”

“Our goal is to help wealth management firms maximize their Salesforce investment while simplifying the advisor experience,” said Bryan Hyman, CEO of High Meadow Solutions. “Together, we're delivering a solution that reduces implementation complexity, improves data quality, and helps advisors spend more time serving clients instead of managing paperwork.”

Key benefits of Quik! for Salesforce include:

Native forms experience inside Salesforce;

Faster implementation with pre-built Salesforce components;

Standardized field mappings across Quik!'s forms library;

Reduced operational and compliance risk; and

Faster onboarding and transaction processing.

Quik! for Salesforce will be available through Quik! and implemented in partnership with High Meadow Solutions.

About Quik!

Quik! is a leading forms and data standardization platform serving financial services organizations. For more than 24 years, Quik! has helped firms improve data quality, reduce risk, and streamline transactions through standardized forms and trusted transactional data. Learn more at quikforms.com.

About High Meadow Solutions

High Meadow Solutions provides consulting, implementation, and technology services that help wealth management firms optimize advisor workflows, operational efficiency, and client experiences through modern technology platforms. Learn more at highmeadowsolutions.com.